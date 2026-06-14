NBA Rumors: Chatter Bubbling as Free Agency Officially Starts

Back in 2023, the NBA passed a new rule that, in a way, allowed teams to keep doing something they were already doing–only now, they could do it officially and legally. In the new collective bargaining agreement, the league allowed for a window to open right after the end of the NBA Finals, a window in which teams could legally begin working on a new contract for their current free agents. Prior to that rule, teams had to wait until July 1, like everyone else, to talk terms with their own players, and it was just NBA rumors that ruled the day, rather than actual, legal talks.

So now, teams will begin talking with their players, and there is an advantage there, at least in the fact that the Lakers and star wing Austin Reaves, for example, can begin talking about actual terms and the Lakers can get a clear answer from him on what he wants–if it is money, the Lakers will keep him, but if it is a chance to be a No. 1 option, they won’t.

For teams like the Cavaliers, Thunder and Warriors, this is also an important moment. All three have players (James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein and Draymond Green, respectively) with option years who are said to be willing to opt out on a high-number contract if it means a longer-team deal thereafter. Now’s the time to begin working the parameters of those deals.

In fact, we’ve got 40 top free agents–divided into guards, forwards and centers, with a lot of Lakers present–on our Big Board. The action starts now.

Free-Agent Guards: NBA Rumors Focus on Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $200 million). Reaves will opt out of the $15 million left on his contract and the Lakers will pay him–though a reported threat from the Nets and others loom. The $240 million max deal is unlikely, but also unlikely is a scenario in which the Lakers are outbid for him. James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. Harden had a poor postseason, but the Cavs are locked in on him. Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) He’s got a player option at $49 million, but he will likely opt out in favor of a longer-term deal. Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) He’s due a big raise after a strong postseason in Minnesota, and we’re forecasting him getting something better than the midlevel exception to stay in Minnesota. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place. Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) Thrived down the stretch off the bench for the Hornets, and it’d be a surprise if Charlotte let him walk. CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) He will take a cut from his $30 million last year, but the Hawks have no long-term point guard answer. Running it back with McCollum on a short-term deal, with an option, makes sense. Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) Breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting should mean a sizable raise. Expect the Suns to re-sign him. Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it. Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip. Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal. Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $18 million) He has outdone his $4.5 million player option for next year. The Knicks would like to have him back, but likely can’t afford it. Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) Goodwin won’t be the Suns’ top free-agent priority but they value his defense and could lock him up on a team-friendly deal.

Forwards: LeBron James to Make Another Decision