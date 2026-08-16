Projected NBA Trade Reunites Lakers With 21 PPG 3x All-Star in 4-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers deserve recognition for the ambition they have shown this offseason.

Losing LeBron James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, has historically sent teams into a period of uncertainty and regression, and neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Miami Heat showed the kind of initiative and forward movement the Lakers have displayed this summer.

Of course, we’ll find out what all these moves will result in for the Lakers next season. For now, at least on paper, the Lakers have a deeper and younger squad compared to last season. And they don’t seem to be done making moves.

With the Lakers needing to reduce their roster to meet the NBA-mandated limit, a trade may be on the horizon. And with the Lakers needing a starting power forward, perhaps a familiar face outta do the trick.

Would This Reunion Trade Complete the Lakers’ Offseason?

Earlier this offseason, Julius Randle was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Brooklyn Nets in one of the first blockbusters of the summer. In what ultimately turned into a multi-team deal, the Wolves acquired rising star point guard LaMelo Ball. Randle, meanwhile, is stuck on the rebuilding Nets with no true certainty about what lies ahead. With L.A. on the look out for wing and frontcourt reinforcements, how does a reunion with Randle sound?

Here’s a proposed four-team framework involving the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers that reunites Randle with the team that drafted him with the seventh pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Lakers receive: Julius Randle, Chaz Lanier and a 2030 second-round pick (from LAC, via TOR)

Nets receive: Jake LaRavia and a 2031 second-round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Clippers receive: Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht

This trade is purely hypothetical and intended to explore one way the Lakers could find a long-term answer at power forward. The Nets would unload the potentially $90-plus million Randle is owed over the next three years. Meanwhile, the Pistons land an elite defender and quality rotation piece without surrendering a single asset, and the Clippers pick up two young pieces as they continue their rebuild.

Does Randle Make Sense for L.A.?

Looking purely at fit, Randle would have strong potential playing alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Randle, who averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season, wouldn’t bring much defensively for the Lakers, who are seeking a two-way forward, but he would be quite the scoring option on the other side of the ball.

The Lakers may not need big scoring from their power forward; after all, the ball will stay in the hands of either Doncic or Reaves.

At his best, Randle has been an All-Star and All-NBA performer, once averaging over 25 points per game while helping a young New York Knicks team rise under the on-court stewardship of Jalen Brunson.

Randle back in Los Angeles would make for an interesting story.

Years ago, Randle was drafted by the Lakers, who hoped they chose the player who would help turnaround the franchise after Kobe Bryant retired. Of course, Randle’s career followed an entirely different trajectory. He ended up leaving even before the arrival of James, who signed with L.A. as a free agent in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Lakers continue their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga. But if Kuminga lands elsewhere, Randle might be a distant option. In the aforementioned trade framework, the Lakers would land Randle without trading a major asset, all while adding a modest $6.8 million to team payroll.