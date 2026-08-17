Proposed 3-Team NBA Trade Reunites Lakers With $78M Explosive Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers might be heading into the new season feeling as ready as any team can after a series of major roster changes.

Whether the new additions serve as major upgrades remains to be seen, but the front office has addressed key needs at almost every spot. The Lakers could still move to solidify the team with more depth as that area still has some question marks.

In a hypothetical three-team trade involving the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, the Lakers would bring back a former star.

In the proposal:

Lakers receive: Malik Monk and De’Anthony Melton.

Kings receive: Dalton Knecht and Will Richard, plus second round picks in 2031 and 2033 (via LAL)

Warriors receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James and a second round pick in 2032 (via LAL).

Monk spent the 2021-22 season in L.A. and, while his stint didn’t last beyond that year, it was a strong year for him. Enough to make him a new favorite in Hollywood.

Lakers Multi-Team Proposal Lands Malik Monk

Monk has been with the Kings since he left the Lakers in 2022. At 28 years old, he still has a lot to offer and a return wouldn’t be far-fetched.

Monk has two years left in his deal with Sacramento. He will receive around $20.1 million in the 2026-27 season and his final year comes with a player option attached. This window presents a good opportunity to move him if the franchise hopes to still get leverage over his contract.

Sacramento has displayed a lack of shyness in moving players so far this offseason. Both DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were let go after their respective expiring deals expired. While Monk is not in the same age bracket, his deal is quite significant for a franchise aiming to rebuild.

The Lakers wouldn’t be pushed under water by taking Monk’s deal even as a potential reserve piece. They would be moving three pieces, with Vanderbilt being the main chip. Although the three combined deals being sent out wouldn’t match the additions as Melton joins Monk.

Melton’s deal is relatively lower at roughly $5.4 million over the next two seasons. But combined with Monk, the Lakers would be faced with a negative cap space.

What Monk Can Add to the Roster

The Lakers would be led by Luka Doncic moving forward with Austin Reaves being the secondary option. However, without LeBron James, maximizing the minutes when both stars are not on the floor would be vital.

With additions like Colin Sexton, the Lakers have some cover in that aspect but could use the help Monk could offer as well. They would be getting a player in prime age who can effectively help the backcourt.

Monk has been a role player for most of his career; he has only started more than three games in a season on two occasions — one when he was in L.A. and started 37 games and his most starts occurred in 2024-25 with 45 games.

He would most likely continue to be a contributor off the bench if he joins the Lakers. But given his production, he would be on for more minutes than deep rotational stars like James.