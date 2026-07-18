NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James Dilemma, Heat’s Next Moves & Lakers Targets

It’s coming. Mostly because it has to. But a decision from LeBron James is nigh, and after we were told last week that it would be this week, we are being told this week that it will be next week. Something like that. Either way, the NBA trade rumor mill is going to burst if James does not pick soon.

One reason we keep hearing that James could land in the Eastern Conference is that his arrival on any of the teams that are in the mix for his services (the Cavaliers, Heat and Sixers) would push that team to the top of the list of challengers for the Knicks. If last year’s East looked wide open all season, this year’s East is even more so, with the top four teams–Pistons, Celtics, Cavaliers and even the Knicks–all having to shed key players. Meanwhile, the Sixers, Raptors (Kawhi Leonard dependent) and Heat added MVP-caliber stars, giving the conference a logjam at the top.

James will tilt the odds in the East if he goes there. He won’t make much of a dent if he stays in the West, though, even if he goes to Minnesota or Denver. That’s why the Warriors have been pushed to trade for Anthony Davis, so that James’ arrival will actually change the balance of power and not just be a nice closing story. (The Warriors still do not want to trade for Davis, however, and the Wizards still do not want to trade him, despite his lengthy stay on the NBA trade rumor mill.)

Predicting James’s next move is foolhardy, but one NBA executive pointed out, “I think in his heart, he wants to play for the Warriors but as a competitor, he wants to compete for a championship and it’s hard to see how the Venn diagram of those two things lines up.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Very Active

Expect the Heat, with Giannis Antetokounmpo in tow, to stay aggressive if they wind up winning the LeBron-a-Thon, with DeMar DeRozan also in their sights. The Heat are hard-capped at the first apron, but they have about $10 million to add two players and get to 14 for the upcoming season. They have been pursuing deals for Nikola Jovic , but he is a tough sell and the Heat do not want to attach their 2029 first-rounder, the only tradeable first-rounder they have, to move him. Miami only has one second-round pick to trade.

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and get to 14 for the upcoming season. They have been , but he is a tough sell and the Heat do not want to attach their 2029 first-rounder, the only tradeable first-rounder they have, to move him. Miami only has one second-round pick to trade. … The Heat are engaged in extension talks for Pelle Larrson , but Miami would like to protect cap space to be able to make a significant addition next summer . Larrson has proven to be a valuable role player but the Heat are eager for him to develop a reliable 3-point shot to fit with the new-look roster. He shot just 29.1% from the 3-point line after January 1.

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, but Miami would like to protect cap space to be able to make a . Larrson has proven to be a valuable role player but the Heat are eager for him to develop a reliable 3-point shot to fit with the new-look roster. He shot just 29.1% from the 3-point line after January 1. … When it comes to moving contracts, the Lakers have found teams more receptive to take on Jake LaRavia’s remaining $6 million for one year than the $25 million over two years for Jarred Vanderbilt. “Vanderbilt is a guy who has probably gotten a bad rap there because he has had injuries and has not fit in well and all of that,” the exec said. “He can still play, just not at that number. (LaRavia) is a guy who you can ride when he is hot, but it gets tough when he is not. But he is tough, he plays every game, he hustles. You’d like to see better defense but he hustles. And $6 million, most people would take what he gives you for that.”

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With that, we will add LaRavia to the NBA trade rumors Big Board, and get right to it …

NBA Trade Rumors: The Star List

LeBron James is still on the market, but we’re getting skeptical on the notion of more stars being shipped out this summer. Still, some candidates remain …

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) There does not seem to be a market for Durant, who is 37 and has $90 million over two years on his contract. Rumors of Pistons interest has faded as the focus there is on re-signing Jalen Duren. Maybe a Durant deal comes back up after that gets done? It’s a longshot.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The Nuggets are on track to operate over the second apron, which is not a place any team–especially a Kroenke team–likes to operate. Dealing Murray could shave some money off the cap but he was an All-Star last year and dumping him might be too much to ask of the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) Davis has been the subject of much speculation this offseason, but around the league, there isn’t a sense he is going to be dealt. The Wizards would like to get Davis on the floor and see if he can help them compete for a playoff spot. If not, he could be dealt by the February trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) It just does not appear that the Warriors are looking to move Butler. He’s the team’s main path to adding another star, as he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery. There are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix, and the Warriors are not likely to find a player who is better than Butler when healthy.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) We’re not taking Mobley off the list just yet. If LeBron James goes to Cleveland, Mobley could be nudged back into the NBA trade-rumor arena because the roster is far too expensive and the guy who will most likely suffer is Mobley. Cleveland could take back a good haul for him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Young and On the Market

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under (OK, 26 for Trey Murphy) crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody him self said he is “curious” about what will happen to him on the trade market if James comes to Golden State. He has developed into a valuable piece for Golden State, but a nasty knee injury could keep him out for most of next season.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) Sign-and-trade options for Duren are all but extinguished–were the Pistons ever really weighing a deal with the Kings for Domantas Sabonis? The Pistons have made moves to be able to give Duren more money, and that’s the likely way this all plays out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading him. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four first-round picks) to pry him from New Orleans, though that price has dropped a bit. Still, there’s been no movement yet.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) The long restricted free-agent slog is on for Watson, and the Nuggets have surprised many by not being aggressive in moving players to create some breathing room to keep Watson. The sign-and-trade market reportedly includes the Clippers, Hawks and Bucks, but there is not much yet that would attract the Nuggets’ attention on a deal.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.

Eastern Conference Targets: Will MPJ Hit the Block?

Whatever happens with LeBron James will have an NBA trade rumor ripple effect, and the East could feel it most.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is in the final year of his deal and wants an extension that starts at about what he is making now. The Nets likely won’t go that high, and if no middle ground is found, we are in for another heap of trade talk. Even if Porter is extended, he could be a trade candidate by next February’s deadline.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he’s come over from the Suns.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) As with Mobley, if the Cavs entice LeBron James to Cleveland, Allen could be trade bait. It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get some relief and a contributor. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that likely means moving off Strus, if they can find a taker. He would be sacrificed to get LeBron James in, and could be moved either way.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Two things may well both be true on Turner–the Bucks are not shopping him because they want some veterans on hand, and there is no interest in him from other teams because of his contract.

NBA Trade Rumors: Western Conference Targets

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) The Wolves, according to a report in The Athletic, were offered Jaylen Brown with the Celtics wanting Rudy Gobert, plus picks, as part of a trade package. The Wolves turned that down, though there still has been interest in Gobert, who is up for an extension.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is heading into the final season of his contract, and San Antonio is likely to phase out his minutes in favor of younger players. He is still a valued leader on the team, but he could be a chip worth cashing in if the Spurs can land a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Sabonis has had some nibbles, but no bites. There was a rumor that the Hornets were planning to trade for him, but that proved fruitless. Then there was the Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which was far-fetched from the beginning. This one might have to wait until the season gets going.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. There was some hope that he could be waived, but after the Kings let DeMar DeRozan go, they’ll keep LaVine on the books and hope they can find a place to dump him.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that, and the Nuggets have not pushed hard for a trade.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter. The addition of Tarik Biberovic is more incentive to move Thompson.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but a report from The Stein Line suggests the Nuggets are not going that route … yet.

What’s Been Done: NBA’s Blockbusters

The NBA has had a busy summer, interspersed with some controversy. Here’s what’s happened so far …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics set out to find a package of four first-round picks or a young superstar, but came away with about half that. A 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Paul George, Sixers. (Remaining contract: two years, $110 million, including player option). George has been healthy for just 78 games over the last two seasons, and the Celtics could look to trade him off, either in the short-term or the longer term.

Heat-Bucks Trade

The deal that kicked off the summer was the one most expected to be expanded, but wound up staying a two-teamer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Hornets-Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

The Wolves have combined their two major transactions, which may be expanded further still before the whole deal is finalized.

LaMelo Ball. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Julius Randle. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Ja Morant. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) TRADED to Blazers. Portland took the gamble on Morant, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, finally giving some closure to the Grizz.

Jerami Grant. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) TRADED to Memphis. Memphis could ride it out with Grant, but might look to flip him elsewhere, perhaps during the season. Clippers-Pistons-Grizzlies-Mavericks-Wizards-Bucks Trade A classic NBA deal that started as Isaiah Stewart going to Memphis, but has ballooned since. We’ll arrange this one by team for clarity’s sake. GRIZZLIES GET: Isaiah Stewart, D’Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, five second-round picks. (Lose: Santi Aldama.) PISTONS GET: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris. (Lose: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser.) CLIPPERS GET: Trade exception. (Lose: John Collins.) WIZARDS GET: Khris Middleton. (Lose: D’Angelo Russell.) BUCKS GET: Caris LeVert. (Lose: Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, AJ Johnson.) MAVERICKS GET: Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser. (Lose: Khris Middleton.) Raptors-Clippers Trade Now, the NBA has undone this trade as it works out punishment for the Aspiration scandal, but it’s still likely to get done once that situation is settled. Kawhi Leonard. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) TRADED to Toronto. Despite the lingering Aspiration scandal, the Clippers moved Leonard to the Raptors for a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks. Brandon Ingram. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) TRADED to LA Clippers. Ingram heads to LA in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

Pistons-Thunder Trade

Isaiah Joe. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

Suns-Hornets Trade

Miles Bridges. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.