Lakers Nearly Stole Mitchell Robinson From Celtics Before Walker Kessler Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers listened to Luka Doncic this summer as the franchise star wanted them to add a top-tier center, which they did in the form of Walker Kessler.

The Lakers were eyeing several huge names in the frontcourt, and Kessler was reportedly high on that list. However, if the Utah Jazz weren’t willing to give up their center, Los Angeles was reportedly set to target NBA champion with the New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson, who ultimately ended up signing with the Lakers’ rival Boston Celtics in free agency.

Robinson was one of the top free-agent big men this summer, and though he has yet to prove himself as a starting-caliber and potential All-Star, the Lakers were ready to go after him to add his defense, rim protection, and pick-and-roll ability to play next to Doncic.

Lakers Nearly Landed Knicks’ NBA Champ Mitchell Robinson In Free Agency Before He Joined Celtics

According to Jovan Buha, speaking on his show, Buha’s block, the Lakers insider reported that the franchise was ready to target Robinson in free agency if they couldn’t get the Jazz to agree on a sign-and-trade deal for Kessler.

“My understanding was like if they didn’t get Walker Kessler, they were gonna go get Mitchell Robinson,” he said.

However, that obviously didn’t happen, and Kessler did end up landing in Los Angeles. But as Buha said, things probably worked out in the Lakers’ favor, as Robinson has yet to prove himself as the A-list center Doncic and the team wanted to add.

“I don’t think you want to rely on him [Robinson] as your starting center for 82 games,” Buha added. “I don’t know that his body can handle that.”

Robinson has only started in 54% of his 397 total career games, and has played an average of just 23.4 minutes per game through his eight-year NBA career. He’s put up 7.5 points, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in the league, but those numbers don’t paint an exact picture of the efficiency he showed during his time with the Knicks. Regardless, Robinson has never been allowed to become a consistent starter due to a multitude of issues, whether it be attitude, injuries, or lack of conditioning.

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The Lakers were always going to do everything they could to land a big name in the frontcourt, as that was reportedly Doncic’s big wish this offseason. However, they got Kessler and didn’t pursue Robinson. If they did get both, it would have been dangerous, as seen with what the Knicks did with him and Karl-Anthony Towns over the past two seasons. But alas, Los Angeles only got one of their high-level center targets in their major roster revamp this summer.

“I think they had to do the Kessler trade,” Buha said. “Like, I know that’s probably a minority opinion, at least among, like, the national perspective, but I just think it was really important to show Luka, especially with LeBron leaving.”

Instead, Robinson signed a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Lakers’ rival Celtics, where he’ll likely be in the biggest role of his career next season in Boston.

Los Angeles Made Big Center Changes This Offseason

Even from the outside, it was clear the Lakers needed to make a change at the center position.

After signing Deandre Ayton last summer, he wasn’t working out. The former first overall pick didn’t bring the defensive intensity the Lakers needed, and his attitude and inconsistent play made it obvious that a change was necessary.

With that, as was pushed by Doncic, the Lakers went out for a big-name target, of which Kessler was reportedly one of the names on the list. They traded four first-round picks to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade for the shot-blocker, while also signing him to a four-year, $130 million deal to make him the new starting center.

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Los Angeles also landed three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney in free agency. It’s hard to say Robinson wouldn’t be a better option as the backup center compared to Looney, but the two offer a completely different skill set, and perhaps the Lakers were looking for a different type of veteran rather than someone like the guy who just won a title with the Knicks.

The Lakers also lost Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber in the frontcourt this offseason, and currently just have Kessler and Looney on the depth chart as true big men.

Changes at that position were necessary, and though Robinson playing next to Doncic and Austin Reaves is an exciting thought, the Lakers went another direction. Still, it remains to be seen how the frontcourt changes will play out, as there’s still time for choosing against a Robinson deal to prove to be the wrong move.