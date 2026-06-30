Lakers Quietly Put Rival Teams on Alert With Latest Roster Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers may have quietly put several NBA teams on alert with their latest roster decision.

Ahead of the June 29 deadline for contract options to be exercised or declined, the Lakers declined Nick Smith Jr.’s $2.5 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

While the move largely flew under the radar, it sends Smith into unrestricted free agency, where the 22-year-old is expected to attract interest from multiple teams around the league.

Lakers’ Contract Decision Opens Door for Rival Teams

Ahead of the deadline, Spotrac’s Keith Smith suggested the Lakers’ decision on the former first-round pick could go either way, depending on the franchise’s broader salary cap strategy.

“If the Lakers go the cap space route this summer, they’ll decline this option,” he wrote. “If they end up staying over the cap, Los Angeles could pick up this option.”

The Spotrac analyst also noted that “Smith has shown he belongs on an NBA roster,” and his performances last season certainly supported that view.

Smith spent much of the campaign on a two-way contract before earning a standard NBA deal shortly before the playoffs, making him eligible for postseason action.

Across 30 regular-season appearances, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.2 points and 1.0 assist while shooting 43.5% from the field.

He also established himself as one of the Lakers’ most accurate three-point shooters, converting 39.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc, trailing only Drew Timme, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard.

Among his best performances were a 25-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers in November, when he buried five three-pointers, and a 21-point display against the Sacramento Kings the following month.

Smith’s playoff opportunities were limited, however, as he logged just eight total minutes across six postseason appearances, the third-fewest on the roster ahead of only Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber.

Even so, his regular-season performances provided plenty of evidence that he is capable of contributing at the NBA level.

Nick Smith Jr. Could Emerge as Intriguing Free-Agent Option

Because of the restrictions attached to his two-way contract earlier in the season, Smith spent extended time with the South Bay Lakers, where he was able to take on a much larger offensive role.

Across 18 G League appearances, he averaged 19.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 49.8% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.

His production suggested he had little left to prove at the G League level and was deserving of a larger opportunity in the NBA, even if that opportunity never fully materialized in Los Angeles.

That opportunity could now come elsewhere.

Whether Smith lands a standard NBA contract or another two-way deal remains to be seen, but with one season of two-way eligibility still remaining, he profiles as one of the more attractive options available for teams seeking a young scoring guard with proven NBA and G League production.

Following the selection of Cameron Carr in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Lakers quickly signed former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke and Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder to occupy two of their three available two-way roster spots.

Smith could still return to Los Angeles to fill the final opening, although the Lakers have also tendered Chris Manon a two-way qualifying offer, while Drew Timme’s future with the organization remains unresolved after spending last season on a two-way contract.

As a former first-round pick who has shown he can score efficiently at both the NBA and G League levels, Smith still possesses considerable upside. Whether that next opportunity comes with the Lakers or elsewhere, he is likely to draw interest over the coming days.