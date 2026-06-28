Lakers Make Under-the-Radar Move to Retain Defensive Standout

The Los Angeles Lakers are only at the beginning of what promises to be a pivotal offseason, and the front office has already made several under-the-radar roster moves.

After selecting Cameron Carr in the 2026 NBA Draft, Los Angeles quickly signed former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke and Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder to fill two of its three available two-way contract spots.

The Lakers have also added several players on Exhibit 10 contracts, including centers Robbie Avila and William Kyle III, as preparations for Summer League continue.

Lakers Retain Control of Defensive Standout’s Future

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Lakers have also extended a two-way qualifying offer to guard Chris Manon.

The move is largely procedural, allowing Los Angeles to retain Manon as a restricted free agent and maintain control over his future while discouraging rival teams from pursuing him.

Manon spent his rookie season on a two-way contract in 2025-26, appearing primarily for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Across 46 games in all competitions, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three-point range.

The 24-year-old quickly established himself as one of the G League’s premier perimeter defenders, earning G League All-Defensive Team honors after finishing the season with 97 steals, the fifth-highest total in the league.

Only Hayden Gray, Darius Brown II, Tristen Newton, and Daishen Nix recorded more steals, with each logging more minutes than Manon, who played 1,237 minutes.

Manon registered at least four steals in nine different games, including an impressive six-steal performance against the Stockton Kings in late March.

In that same game, he also contributed six points, eight rebounds, and three assists, highlighting his ability to impact multiple areas of the floor.

Despite his success in the G League, Manon logged just 46 total minutes across nine NBA appearances for the Lakers.

Instead, JJ Redick leaned on fellow two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. for additional backcourt depth, while Drew Timme carved out a role in the frontcourt and Kobe Bufkin eventually earned a standard NBA contract following his performances with South Bay.

Chris Manon Faces Battle for Final Two-Way Spot

Although Manon never established himself at the NBA level during his rookie campaign, the Lakers appear intent on retaining his rights while evaluating their options throughout the offseason.

Bufkin has since been waived, Smith earned a standard NBA contract, and Timme became a regular contributor during stretches of the season, although each situation remains fluid heading into 2026-27.

With Okereke and Suder already occupying two of the Lakers’ three two-way spots, Rob Pelinka and the front office now face an important decision over the final opening.

The Lakers ranked near the bottom of the league in several bench categories last season, underlining the need to improve their overall depth.

As a defensive-minded, high-energy guard, Manon still offers intriguing upside as a second or third-unit contributor, particularly in matchups where perimeter defense is at a premium.

He is expected to feature for the Lakers during Summer League alongside Carr, Adou Thiero, and a host of undrafted prospects competing for roster spots.

From there, Manon will have the opportunity to strengthen his case throughout training camp and preseason as the Lakers determine who will claim the franchise’s final two-way contract heading into next season.

Should he secure that spot, Manon is expected to split his time between Los Angeles and the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers.