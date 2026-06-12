Nikola Jokic Friend Addresses Chances of Lakers’ Luka Doncic Team-Up

Former Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar does not expect NBA fans to see Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic share the same roster anytime soon.

The possibility of pairing two of basketball’s most gifted playmakers has fueled conversations for years. That speculation picked up even more after Doncic landed with the Los Angeles Lakers, creating a theoretical path for a future partnership with Jokic. However, Cancar, who knows both stars personally, recently offered a much different outlook, Ekipa reports.

Speaking in an interview about his departure from Denver and his future plans, Cancar was asked whether he could envision Doncic and Jokic eventually joining forces on the same NBA team.

“Good question,” Cancar said. “My answer is that I don’t see that possibility.”

The former Nuggets forward explained that he believes both players have already found their long-term homes.

“In my opinion, Nikola himself will never leave Denver, while on the other hand, in my opinion, Luka is now cemented in LA,” Cancar said. “It doesn’t seem realistic to me that there would be any trade here at any time now.”

Cancar added that he does not expect either superstar to leave in free agency during the prime years of their careers. The only scenario he could imagine would come much later.

“Maybe, really maybe it would be possible that Nikola would be 40 years old and would go to play another season in Los Angeles for a minimal fee,” he said.

Doncic Looked Forward to Playing Alongside Jokic

The comments arrive months after Doncic expressed excitement about sharing the floor with Jokic during the NBA All-Star festivities in Los Angeles.

Before the event, the Lakers star spoke warmly about his friendship with the three-time MVP and anticipated spending time together away from basketball.

“Amazing, yes,” Doncic said. “I think everyone knows what kind of friend Nikola is. That is great. We will be in LA, so we will probably spend time off the court together.”

The two international stars have crossed paths on several All-Star teams throughout their careers. Their chemistry and friendship have helped fuel fan dreams of a future partnership at the NBA level.

At the time, however, Jokic’s availability remained uncertain as he continued recovering from a knee injury that had already sidelined him for an extended stretch.

Former Lakers Guard Questions On-Court Fit

Even if a partnership ever became possible, not everyone believes it would guarantee success.

Former Lakers guard Nick Young recently argued that pairing Doncic and Jokic could create more challenges than advantages because of their overlapping styles, Basketball Network reports.

“It’s not gonna work. If Joker comes, that’s not working,” Young said.

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Young pointed to the fact that both stars thrive with the ball in their hands and often operate as offensive initiators for their teams.

Despite those concerns, the idea remains fascinating to NBA fans. Doncic and Jokic rank among the league’s premier offensive talents and possess rare court vision for players at their respective positions.

For now, though, Cancar does not see that dream becoming reality. In his view, Jokic belongs in Denver, Doncic belongs in Los Angeles, and any potential team-up will likely remain the subject of basketball debates rather than actual roster moves.