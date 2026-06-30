Former NBA Star Reacts To Bronny James News After Los Angeles Lakers Decision

On Tuesday night, NBA free agency will open up around the league.

Ahead of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers kept Bronny James on their roster (which fully guaranteed his salary for the 2026-27 season).

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote: “Bronny James’ contract with the Los Angeles Lakers became fully guaranteed for $2.3M yesterday.”

Former NBA Star Reacts To Bronny James News

Following the news, Chandler Parsons quoted Smith’s post with one word.

His post had over 4,000 likes and one million views in three hours.

Parsons wrote: “BRILLIANT”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Parsons:

@DaisukeHasuka: “Lmaoo I respect it LeBron”

@healthdaily___: “Actually Bron secured the bag for Bronny before dipping. W fatherhood.”

@Laundooo: “Yall doing a lot over a 2.3 mill guarantee. When he already had 1.3 guaranteed lmao.”

@hi_gee_: “Bronny would be signed by several teams regardless of where his dad playing. Had meaningful positive contribution in the rockets playoff series”

Looking At Bronny

Bronny is going into this third NBA season (all with the Lakers).

He finished last year with averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

The 21-year-old also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.

It’s also worth noting that the day after Bronny’s contract got guaranteed by the Lakers, news came out that LeBron James will not be returning to the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on Tuesday): “BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

The Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.