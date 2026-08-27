Lakers Proposed To Reunite With NBA Champ After Jonathan Kuminga Decision

Though the Los Angeles Lakers offered more money to Jonathan Kuminga, the top free-agent target instead chose to join the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of the final major dominoes of the 2026 NBA offseason.

Now, the Lakers are forced to pivot and search both the trade and free agency markets to find a new player to play the starting power forward position. While none of the players available have the same upside as someone like Kuminga, there are a few names Los Angeles could go after to round out a summer full of roster changes.

Along with forwards with previous trade links to the Lakers, like P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Derrick Jones Jr., and Herb Jones, Los Angeles was recently proposed to reunite with a former NBA champion of the team, Kyle Kumza, who is still a member of the newly rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks, and could arrive in a relatively cheap deal.

Lakers Urged To Target Former NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk tabbed Kuzma as a new trade target for the Lakers after missing out on Kuminga.

After the Bucks traded away franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kuzma, entering the last season of his four-year, $90 million contract, is ‘easily the most doable’ player for the Lakers to target this summer.

“The former Laker is on an expiring contract, giving Los Angeles few long-term worries when it comes to absorbing his $20.5 million salary for 2026-27. In the short-term, Kuzma does still do several of the things that Los Angeles would be looking for from the position,” Rovenchuck wrote.

“The 2020 NBA champion is a solid defender on his best day, can create his own offense, and should benefit as a shooter from having the easy perimeter looks that Luka Doncic provides. Kuzma is far from perfect, but he provides a workable solution at this stage of the summer.”

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Kuzma, 31, played for the Lakers from 2017 to 2021, averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 44.8% shooting in that span. His career has been a bit chaotic since he left Los Angeles, but as the team currently lacks a forward with his skill set, he could be a realistic target that wouldn’t come with a heavy price tag.

The Lakers could send back some of their young players like Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia, or potentially Jarred Vanderbilt and a second-round pick back to the Bucks to land Kuzma.

While many Lakers fans might not want to bring back the forward, he put up a solid 13 points and 4.5 rebounds on 49.2% shooting for Milwaukee last season, so if he could arrive at a low price, he could be a solid Kuminga backup plan.

Other Jonathan Kuminga Replacements For L.A.

Along with Kuzma, Rovenchuck named PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Herb Jones, and De’Andre Hunter as potential targets after missing out on Kuminga.

All of whom have had previous links to the Lakers, but as it relates to this group, Jones would come in with the highest upside, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

“The defensive stopper is coming off a brutal offensive campaign in 2025-26. His value should be at one of the lowest points of his career,” Rovenchuk wrote on Jones. “It would be up to Pelinka to truly sell that to the Pelicans front office if trying to acquire Jones with the limited assets the Lakers have.”

All of the other players could be solid fits in Los Angeles, but depending on what each’s current teams would want back in a trade might be too expensive for what the Lakers are willing to give up.

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Additionally, former NBA champion Bruce Brown is another name floating around as a potential Lakers target. He is currently an unrestricted free agent, and while he wouldn’t be a big contributor, he is always available and has valuable veteran experience that could help this roster.