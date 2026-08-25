Lakers Proposed To Trade For $52M Ex-Luka Teammate As Kuminga Backup Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes set on a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga to round out a busy offseason, but as time goes on, it remains to be seen if a deal can get done.

With that, the Lakers have been linked to a few other names to close out the starting lineup, and if Kuminga isn’t available or doesn’t arrive, Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks was recently one player proposed to become the team’s next starting power forward.

Marshall is coming off a career year with the Mavericks and just signed a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension. It’s uncertain if Dallas sees him as part of long-term plans next to Cooper Flagg, and if he is available in a trade, the Lakers could pounce, especially if Kuminga prefers a move to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the other top team in the mix to land his services.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Naji Marshall Over Jonathan Kuminga

While Kuminga remains linked to the Lakers, there is still some uncertainty about a move, both as it relates to Los Angeles finding a third team to be involved in a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks, as well as agreeing to terms on a new deal for the 23-year-old forward.

If they can’t make that work, Marshall could be a potential trade target.

Writing for Basketnews.com, Pijus Sapetka outlined a trade package the Lakers could send to the Mavericks to add the 28-year-old Marshall. Here’s the idea:

Lakers receive: Naji Marshall

Mavericks receive: Jake LaRavia, a 2031 Wizards second-round pick, and a 2032 Wizards second-round pick

Marshall is coming off the best season of his NBA career, putting up an average of 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 51% shooting in 74 games for Dallas last year.

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He is a much different player than Kuminga, but as Sapetka wrote, he could be the missing piece for this current Lakers roster, as his ball-handling and experience could work better next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves compared to Kuminga.

“Marshall, meanwhile, is a more established rotation forward (compared to Kuminga) who can defend multiple positions, handle secondary playmaking responsibilities, attack closeouts, and provide physicality on the wing,” he wrote. “That profile still makes sense for the Lakers. A Doncic-Reaves backcourt creates offensive advantages, but it also increases the need for bigger, tougher wings who can defend, rebound, and play without needing high usage.”

Marshall also played with Doncic for half a season during the 2024-25 campaign with the Mavericks.

While his three-point shooting is below average, adding another player who is confident with the ball in his hands could be a better option for the Lakers to entertain.

LA Still Wants The 23-Year-Old Former NBA Champion

Despite Marshall being an intriguing option, all signs point to the Lakers still keying in on Kuminga to round out a busy offseason full of roster changes.

While previously Jarred Vanderbilt was the name expected to be moved in a sign-and-trade, Jaden Hardy, as well as potentially Dalton Knecht or another young player, could be part of a package going back to the Hawks or a third team involved.

“Kuminga reportedly likes the idea of playing for the Lakers — who would start him at the four — as a better fit,” Kurt Helin of NBC Sports wrote about Los Angeles’ links to Kuminga. “The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardy reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million).”

Additionally, it looks as though a third team would have to be involved in a sign-and-trade, as Atlanta doesn’t appear interested in taking back Vanderbilt or any other minor assets the Lakers could make available.

“There’s still a window there for the Lakers to do a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade deal using Jaden Hardy. But my thing on the whole Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade thing is that for the Hawks to do a sign-and-trade, they’re going to probably end up in the tax unless you can ship someone to a third team who has to be paid,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective Podcast. “And I’ve just been very doubtful that unless the Hawks are in love with the situation that they’re going to end up signing and trading Kuminga.”

So, while Kuminga trade rumors continue, nothing has happened yet. If he does head North to the Timberwolves, which would be a tough reality for the Lakers, they could still go after a player like Marshall, who is coming off a career year and could be a solid fit on the current roster the front office created over the summer.