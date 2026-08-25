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Lakers Proposed To Trade For $52M Ex-Luka Teammate As Kuminga Backup Plan

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Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors, Jonathan Kuminga, Naji Marshall, Lakers trade idea trade proposal, Luka Doncic
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MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Naji Marshall #13 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of the 2025-2026 Emirates NBA Cup game at FedExForum on November 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes set on a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga to round out a busy offseason, but as time goes on, it remains to be seen if a deal can get done.

With that, the Lakers have been linked to a few other names to close out the starting lineup, and if Kuminga isn’t available or doesn’t arrive, Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks was recently one player proposed to become the team’s next starting power forward.

Marshall is coming off a career year with the Mavericks and just signed a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension. It’s uncertain if Dallas sees him as part of long-term plans next to Cooper Flagg, and if he is available in a trade, the Lakers could pounce, especially if Kuminga prefers a move to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the other top team in the mix to land his services.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Naji Marshall Over Jonathan Kuminga

Luka Doncic and Naji Marshall, Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors, Jonathan Kuminga

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Naji Marshall #13 of the Dallas Mavericks look on during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While Kuminga remains linked to the Lakers, there is still some uncertainty about a move, both as it relates to Los Angeles finding a third team to be involved in a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks, as well as agreeing to terms on a new deal for the 23-year-old forward.

If they can’t make that work, Marshall could be a potential trade target.

Writing for Basketnews.com, Pijus Sapetka outlined a trade package the Lakers could send to the Mavericks to add the 28-year-old Marshall. Here’s the idea:

Lakers receive: Naji Marshall

Mavericks receive: Jake LaRavia, a 2031 Wizards second-round pick, and a 2032 Wizards second-round pick

Marshall is coming off the best season of his NBA career, putting up an average of 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 51% shooting in 74 games for Dallas last year.

He is a much different player than Kuminga, but as Sapetka wrote, he could be the missing piece for this current Lakers roster, as his ball-handling and experience could work better next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves compared to Kuminga.

“Marshall, meanwhile, is a more established rotation forward (compared to Kuminga) who can defend multiple positions, handle secondary playmaking responsibilities, attack closeouts, and provide physicality on the wing,” he wrote. “That profile still makes sense for the Lakers. A Doncic-Reaves backcourt creates offensive advantages, but it also increases the need for bigger, tougher wings who can defend, rebound, and play without needing high usage.”

Marshall also played with Doncic for half a season during the 2024-25 campaign with the Mavericks.

While his three-point shooting is below average, adding another player who is confident with the ball in his hands could be a better option for the Lakers to entertain.

LA Still Wants The 23-Year-Old Former NBA Champion

Luka Doncic and Naji Marshall, Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors, Jonathan Kuminga

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite Marshall being an intriguing option, all signs point to the Lakers still keying in on Kuminga to round out a busy offseason full of roster changes.

While previously Jarred Vanderbilt was the name expected to be moved in a sign-and-trade, Jaden Hardy, as well as potentially Dalton Knecht or another young player, could be part of a package going back to the Hawks or a third team involved.

“Kuminga reportedly likes the idea of playing for the Lakers — who would start him at the four — as a better fit,” Kurt Helin of NBC Sports wrote about Los Angeles’ links to Kuminga. “The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardy reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million).”

Additionally, it looks as though a third team would have to be involved in a sign-and-trade, as Atlanta doesn’t appear interested in taking back Vanderbilt or any other minor assets the Lakers could make available.

“There’s still a window there for the Lakers to do a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade deal using Jaden Hardy. But my thing on the whole Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade thing is that for the Hawks to do a sign-and-trade, they’re going to probably end up in the tax unless you can ship someone to a third team who has to be paid,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective Podcast. “And I’ve just been very doubtful that unless the Hawks are in love with the situation that they’re going to end up signing and trading Kuminga.”

So, while Kuminga trade rumors continue, nothing has happened yet. If he does head North to the Timberwolves, which would be a tough reality for the Lakers, they could still go after a player like Marshall, who is coming off a career year and could be a solid fit on the current roster the front office created over the summer.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Lakers Proposed To Trade For $52M Ex-Luka Teammate As Kuminga Backup Plan

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