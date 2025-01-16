Proposed Trade Sends $40 Million Floor Spacing Big to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have consistently been rumored to be searching for an upgrade at the center position. Anthony Davis is at his best when playing next to another rim protector. Currently, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood have failed to reach the required standard.

Both Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Vucevic have been linked to the franchise in recent weeks. However, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus has proposed a new name the Lakers should consider pursuing. Myles Turner is in the final few months of his two-year $40 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. His rim protection and floor spacing would be an ideal fit next to Davis and LeBron James.

During a Jan. 13 article, Pincus proposed the following trade:

Indiana Pacers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and a 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected).

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Myles Turner

“The Pacers may be forced to shop Turner at the deadline if they don’t feel like they can afford to re-sign him this summer,” Pincus reasoned. “Trading him now would help to solidify the roster around Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and others. Hachimura, 26, is averaging 11.9 points and shooting 41.4 percent from three this season. Hayes gives the Pacers some additional size with Turner gone, and Reddish, 25, still has some potential left.”

Turner, 28, is having an impressive season for the Pacers. The veteran big man is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He’s shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. Pairing him with Davis would give JJ Redick an elite frontcourt trio.

Lakers’ Missed Out On Nick Richards

According to a Jan. 9 report by Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, the Lakers were interested in acquiring Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets.

“The Bucks, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns are among the teams recently expressing trade interest in Nick Richards,” Sidery posted on X. “Richards is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The Hornets are open to moving some of their veterans for future draft capital.”

However, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Phoenix Suns struck a deal to acquire the veteran big man. As part of the deal, they sent Josh Okogie and three future second-round picks to the Hornets. With Richards off the board, the Lakers will now have a smaller talent pool to explore as they look to add another big to the rotation.

Lakers Still Expected To Target a Center

A Dec. 31 report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto confirmed the Lakers are prioritizing a veteran big man ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“Having acquired the wing defender they sought in Finney-Smith, the next item for the Lakers on their list is a backup center,” Scotto reported. “The Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Los Angeles has the necessary trade assets to get a deal over the line. However, Rob Pelinka must be willing to part with talent or draft assets if he’s aiming to improve Redick’s current rotation.

Furthermore, any new addition must fit into Redick’s offensive and defensive system if the franchise is to have a legitimate shot at success.