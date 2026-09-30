Los Angeles Lakers Realistic Austin Reaves Trade Scenario Revealed

After signing Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million contract extension this summer, the biggest deal in NBA history for an undrafted player, the Los Angeles Lakers made it clear they want the 28-year-old to be a part of their long-term future.

However, the NBA is a brutal business, and if things quickly go south for the Lakers’ trio of Reaves, Luka Doncic, and Walker Kessler, there is a real chance one of them, specifically the shooting guard, could be traded in the not-so-distant future.

Currently, the Lakers have no plans to trade Reaves, but as one top team insider said, there are several realistic scenarios that might lead Los Angeles to trade the fan-favorite player.

Lakers Austin Reaves Trade Isn’t That Wild

Speaking on the latest episode of his show, Buha’s Block, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha detailed how there is a real chance Reaves could get traded if a few certain trends start to emerge in Los Angeles.

“There’s a worst-case scenario for Austin in particular, where Austin just maybe plateaus or he’s consistently injured. He doesn’t perform in the playoffs. Whatever is the worst-case scenario realistically for Austin, where it’s clear Austin’s overpaid, or he’s not a true number two,” he said about what could lead to the shooting guard getting moved down the road.

“And you have this issue of, like, we just have lost confidence in Austin. We feel like we need to move him. That one is a little more straightforward (compared to if it’s) just like if Austin and Luka, there’s a limitation there, there’s a ceiling, or Austin doesn’t live up to his potential or the contract. Okay, that one’s more straightforward. Austin doesn’t fit. You need to trade him,” Buha added.

The insider was clear in saying he doesn’t think a Lakers’ Reaves trade will come anytime soon, but if the team isn’t performing up to expectations, he’s likely their best asset and could be dealt if Los Angeles gets a good enough offer.

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“The second (scenario), which would be, I think, a bit more unfortunate and I think disappointing, even depressing potentially for fans, would just be if this group just isn’t good enough, and they kind of hit a ceiling over the next couple years where we’re having this conversation September 2028, and these next two seasons have gone by, and the Lakers haven’t gotten past the second round,” he stated.

“And so that, and it wouldn’t even necessarily be because Austin’s a bad fit. Again, this is more like an optimistic Austin outcome, but it’s more like there’s just a limitation to, because of some of the decisions the Lakers have made with draft capital or contracts or whatnot, to really shake things up and make a bigger move. You kind of have to trade Austin.”

Questions remain about the long-term fit of Reaves next to Doncic, specifically on defense and how the two can run an offense together with just one ball on the court. They proved they could do it last season, but with a brand new roster and playing without LeBron James, it’s still very uncertain how these two will play together, which could lead the Lakers to explore the potential of what a Reaves trade return would look like.

LA Star Is Safe For Now, Team Eyeing Other Move

After signing his new deal and the Lakers’ brass made it clear he is a big piece in the future of the franchise, Reaves should feel safe for the time being.

As Buha mentioned, despite entertaining the scenario that would see Los Angeles trade him, it appears the front office is eyeing a different move when it comes to potential roster upgrades.

The insider thinks pooling draft assets and other rotational players for a roster upgrade is the more likely scenario, instead of taking another huge risk involving one of the Lakers’ top-three players.

“So I think there is a scenario or a couple scenarios in which he does get traded in the future that I would not rule out, but I think the Lakers are going to exhaust. I think first and foremost, it’ll be, can we attach some draft capital to upgrade certain players? Can we attach certain players to upgrade and maybe consolidate that way?” he asked.

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The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in a ‘2 for 1’ trade to find a new starting power forward or backup big man. If they can’t find a deal for a player like that soon, things might look different, with Reaves and Kessler potentially hitting the trade market in LA.

“And then if they exhaust those options or those options just aren’t really on the table, then it could eventually get to, okay, we gotta trade Austin or we gotta trade Walker. I think Luka, of course, is the one that they’re going to keep long-term regardless of, you know, how things go.”

Unless the Lakers can find a trade partner in the next two weeks, this is the group they will start the season with. The front office has expressed excitement about the core trio of Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler, but as seen throughout NBA history, the latter two, specifically the guard, shouldn’t feel completely safe, especially if the team isn’t living up to expectations.