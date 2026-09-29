Lakers Expected To Make Trade And Cut Ties With Young Player: Insider

Throughout the offseason the Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of NBA trade rumors, with many expecting the franchise to make a move for a power forward to join the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler.

Now, according to the latest report from a top Lakers insider, the team is expected to make a trade before the season begins to help get to the 15-man roster limit set by the league.

Players like PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks have been named as Lakers trade targets, and as Jovan Buha recently stated, the idea of Los Angeles making a deal for another big man very soon is a real possibility gaining traction heading into training camp.

Lakers Expected To Make Trade Before NBA Season Begins

Speaking on the latest addition to his Buha’s Block show after Media Day, Buha said he believes the Lakers are going to make a trade soon.

“I think the Lakers are gonna explore a trade,” he said. “They’re gonna try to do some sort of either dump a player somewhere or a consolidation trade.”

But while Lakers trade rumors have been prominent throughout the offseason, as Buha said and according to all the recent reports, it looks as though either Dalton Knecht or Jaden Hardy will be on the chopping block. The insider also stated that a salary dump could come through a trade, and if that is the case, Jarred Vanderbilt is the most likely candidate to be moved.

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“My understanding is a consolidation trade. Obviously, it would be two-for-one, three-for-one, or three-for-two is a little more complicated,” Buha said. “So I think the most straightforward one would be two-for-one…And depending on the configuration of the trade, it could be a version of two of the back-end guys, let’s say Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy, for a backup center.”

Whether it’s a backup center, perhaps in the realm of Jalen Smith, Jericho Sims, or a forward like Washington or Gafford, it appears the Lakers trade rumors have reached a boiling point.

General manager Rob Pelinka, speaking at a recent press conference, also said a consolidation trade could be on the table, and with just a few weeks before the start of the season, the Lakers feel on the brink of a move to bring in more talent.

LA Facing A Roster Cut Too: Dalton Knecht And Jaden Hardy Top Candidates

If the Lakers can’t trade either Knecht or Hardy, there is a real possibility one of them gets waived too.

Buha said that if a trade for either doesn’t come, neither is safe on the roster heading into training camp, as Los Angeles needs to get down to the 15-man limit before the season begins.

“I would say Dalton and Hardy are probably the two guys they’re looking to get off of,” he added. “If they can’t, then they have to waive one of them. And I think at this point, Hardy is more established. He’s previously played with Luka on that Finals team in 2024, and I think Dalton would be the one that gets waived.”

Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel also put Knecht and Hardy on the chopping block. The former has been on the team longer, but the Lakers already tried trading him once, and his name has been mentioned in rumors as being on the way out all summer as well. He just hasn’t worked out in the Purple and Gold; meanwhile, Hardy could get at least a few months to prove himself on this new-look roster.

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“I think clearly his confidence has been affected to some degree by being traded and rescinded, then also being dangled basically from that point in trade talks,” Buha said on Knecht’s uncertain Lakers future. “I just don’t see the pathway for Dalton to have a real spot in the rotation. And if that’s the case, I think for both sides, honestly, it’s time to just cut bait and move on.”

Another name mentioned in Lakers trade rumors has been Bronny James, but as Buha said, the son of LeBron James appears to be safe for now.

It remains to be seen when or if the Lakers will actually make a trade, but reports are bubbling that a move is coming soon.