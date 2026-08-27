Reason Revealed For Jonathan Kuminga Turning Down Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers received bad news of free agent Jonathan Kuminga picking the Minnesota Timberwolves over them. Kuminga was considered the top free agent left on the market with both teams trying to add him. The Lakers were considered 50% likely favorites to land Kuminga just a few days ago, but he decided the Timberwolves were the right team for the next two seasons.

NBA insider Mike Scotto revealed that he picked Minnesota over the Lakers for the best chance to contend for an NBA Championship:

“Jonathan Kuminga chose the Timberwolves because he felt it was the best basketball fit and gives him a chance to start at power forward for a contender. Wolves stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, executive Tim Connelly, and owner Alex Rodriguez all actively recruited Kuminga.”

The Lakers provided a good option for Kuminga, but he picked the team he felt would showcase him best via the right fit. Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, and Kuminga made up a very promising starting lineup.

Both teams would have given Kuminga the chance to start at power forward. The Timberwolves just seem closer to a title after acquiring Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. Edwards now has two new starters and a group of trusted veterans behind him.

Why This Should Concern Lakers Fans

Losing out on Kuminga is disappointing news for the Lakers, but it’s not some franchise changing loss. The bigger problem comes from the reason why Kuminga didn’t want to team with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in a top market.

Winning remains the most important thing in basketball, and the Lakers are usually considered a top six seed in the Western Conference. However, players feel the same as fans that Rob Pelinka’s new roster should be viewed as a secondary contender at best.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are clearly above the Lakers, but that isn’t even the issue here. Players view teams like Minnesota, the Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets as having better paths to contention than Los Angeles. The Lakers must figure out how to become a viable contender behind Luka’s leadership.

Jonathan Kuminga Wanted To Improve Reputation

Another element of this decision that flies under the radar features the motivation behind Kuminga and his goals in the NBA. A rocky tenure with the Golden State Warriors hurt Kuminga’s reputation since respected head coach Steve Kerr benched him over not viewing him as a winning player.

The trade to the Atlanta Hawks saw Kuminga doing some positive things in limited action since he suffered an injury. Unfortunately, Kuminga struggled to fit into the rotation and became an afterthought to Atlanta once they traded for Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins from the Thunder.

Minnesota gives Kuminga his best chance to start on a title contender and prove to the NBA world that he’s a winning player. A short two-year contract could see Kuminga getting paid more when entering free agency if his vision is correct here. The Timberwolves must contend with Kuminga contributing to that.