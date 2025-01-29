Lakers Coach JJ Redick’s Painful Admission After Giving Bronny James Backup Shot

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick gave Bronny James his first extended run, filling in for injured backup guard Gabe Vincent, in their 118-104 loss to the injury-hit Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, on the road.

“Just felt like on a back-to-back, just him giving us energy, I think, was the goal,” Redick told reporters why he decided to go with Bronny instead of Shake Milton as the first guard off the bench.

With Bronny coming off a career game in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, Redick tried to build off that momentum.

But Bronny failed to meet the moment.

Bronny went scoreless, missing all five attempts with three turnovers in 15 minutes. Worse, he had a -8 plus-minus as 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey repeatedly scored over him.

Bronny subbed Austin Reaves with 4:33 left in the first quarter and the Lakers up 17-9. With Bronny guarding him, Maxey poured in 10 points in the 76ers’ 14-6 run to tie the game at 23.

Maxey scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor against Bronny, per NBA’s matchup tracking data. The 76ers star finished with a game-high 43 points.

Redick took the blame.

“Maybe I put him in a tough spot,” Redick told reporters. “Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn’t play well, but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he’s been playing great in the G [League].”

Redick was blunt in assessing Bronny’s game.

“I have confidence in him, but obviously didn’t provide that at a high level,” Redick said.

Against an inferior competition, Bronny stood out. He held Jeff Dowtin Jr., the 76ers guard on a two-way contract, to a 0-for-2 shooting against his defense.

Though he was scoreless, Bronny tried to help in various ways as he had three rebounds, one assist and a block for good measure.

LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s ‘First Extended Minutes’

LeBron James shrugged off his son’s lackluster performance, pointing out it was his first legitimate minutes at the NBA level.

“Obviously, it’s his first extensive minutes with us,” LeBron told reporters. “We had that first game where it was just a moment — and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he’s going to continue to use that and get better and better.”

Bronny will likely remain with the Lakers until Vincent returns from his knee injury.

Redick is hopeful Vincent could return at some point during their current six-game road trip which continues on Thursday at the nation’s capital against the rebuilding Washington Wizards.

Bronny could get another extended run against the 6-39 Wizards, the worst team in the league.

G League Career Game Leads to NBA Shot

Bronny was supposed to suit up for South Bay’s home game against the Texas Legends on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to build off his career performance but Vincent’s injury changed the plan.

Redick’s confidence in him went up after he rattled off a career-high 31 points in the South Bay Lakers’ come-from-behind 122-110 win over the Rip City on Jan. 24 at UCLA Health Training Center.

Bronny shot 10-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-11 three-pointers. He added three assists against only one turnover, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

His poster dunk late in the third quarter tied the game at 80, which fueled South Bay’s 9-4 run to close the quarter.

Bronny scored 25 in the second half to lead South Bay, which trailed by nine points in the first half. It was Bronny’s first G League game since Dec. 21 and easily the best game of his young career.

But as Redick painfully learned, Bronny wasn’t ready yet to compete at the NBA level, let alone against Maxey, an All-Star.