Lakers Make Major Move With Bronny James After Career Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled Bronny James after his career game in the G League to join the team in their current six-game road trip on the East Coast, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday, Jan. 27.

The decision to recall Bronny was to provide a security blanket for the Lakers after their backup point guard Gabe Vincent suffered a knee injury. Vincent did not play in the Lakers’ 112-107 win in Charlotte on Monday night.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Vincent banged knees last game and is dealing with that, but he’s hopeful he’ll return at some point during their current road trip, per Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell.

Bronny will rejoin the Lakers in time for their Tuesday (Jan. 28) matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bronny James’s Career Game

Bronny, the eldest son of LeBron James, is coming off a 31-point career game in the South Bay Lakers’ come-from-behind 122-110 win over the Rip City on Jan. 24 at UCLA Health Training Center. He shot 10-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-11 three-pointers. He added three assists against only one turnover, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

His poster dunk late in the third quarter tied the game at 80, which fueled South Bay’s 9-4 run to close the quarter.

Bronny scored 25 in the second half to lead South Bay, which trailed by nine points in the first half. It was Bronny’s first G League game since December 21 and easily the best game of his young career.

His 31 points eclipsed his previous career-high 30 points in a road loss in Phoenix back on December 2, 2024.

He was supposed to suit up for South Bay’s home game against the Texas Legends on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to build off his career performance but Vincent’s injury changed the plan.

Bronny, who survived a cardiac arrest before his one-and-done season at USC, is just happy to be playing again after that scary moment in his life.

“I am having fun,” Bronny said after pacing South Bay’s second win of the regular season. “Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking … I’m grateful for everything.”

After a slow start in the G League, Bronny is now averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in seven games. Over his last two G League games, he averaged 27.0 points on 47.2/50/88.8 shooting split with 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 33 minutes.

Bronny James Getting His Confidence Back

Selected 55th overall in the last NBA draft, Bronny became the most scrutinized second-round pick in history because of his father and his lackluster long season at USC.

But slowly, Bronny is finding the form that made him a McDonald All-Star in high school with South Bay in the G League.

“I’m just trying my confidence back,” Bronny said. “That’s all. I’m just gonna go out, play my game, learn from every game.

“While I’m not playing in the G League, learn from the Lakers, learn from my vets and just keep trying to be myself and it’s been working recently. I’m happy with the results right now.”

Bronny will have the chance to learn more from his Lakers veterans during this road trip. And he could get some minutes against the injury-hit 76ers. Per the latest NBA injury report, the 76ers will be without their stars Joel Embiid, Paul George and their standout rookie Jared McCain. Backup center Andre Drummond the two Martins — Caleb Martin and KJ (not related to each other) are also out.