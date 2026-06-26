Report: Lakers Receive Major Update on Celtics’ Trade Price for Jaylen Brown

When a superstar becomes available for trade, no team is thrust into the spotlight faster than the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers appear to be in the hunt to make some roster changes this summer, with the wishes of Luka Doncic being atop the priority list.

Doncic, 27, has reportedly asked the Lakers for an “A-list” big man to play alongside next season. Doncic’s backcourt mate, Austin Reaves, has already been secured for the long haul, leaving LeBron James as the major uncertain domino.

Could L.A. be mulling life without James and a major trade to take the place of the 41-year-old star?

How Jaylen Brown’s Availability Could Impact the Lakers

The hottest prize on the open market appears to be Jaylen Brown, the 29-year-old Boston Celtics star who is heavily believed to soon be moved in a trade. According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics have asked some interested teams for at least four first round picks in exchange for Brown.

“My understanding is that in some cases the Celtics have asked for at least four first-round picks for Jaylen Brown,” Charania said. “Where does that put him as far as his value? This is a Boston team that’s been contending in the Eastern Conference and their potential ask for some teams is a package of picks and players. How have they reimagined this roster moving forward? Their finances, their viability as a contender in the Eastern Conference. I do think as of right now, time will tell which side will bring the emergence to this matter this offseason.”

Brown was the main subject of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Boston saga that persisted for weeks. After Boston was unable to strike a deal for Antetokounmpo, many believe Brown and the Celtics’ relationship has come to a point of no return. Brown, a five-time NBA All-Star, already has multiple reported suitors.

Although the Lakers have not emerged as a potential landing spot for Brown, conversations will naturally lead fans down the Los Angeles rabbit hole.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has already made a case for the Lakers to acquire Brown to slot alongside Doncic.

“Give me the Lakers before you give me the Golden State Warriors, if you talking about what’s an ideal spot for a guy like Jaylen Brown,” Smith said on Friday’s “First Take.”

“We’re just talking purely basketball and your skill set. You trying to tell me I’m wrong about that? That Jaylen Brown with Luka — are you kidding me?!”

Reasonably to Think L.A. Would Explore Adding the Boston Star?

Nothing can be dismissed in the NBA’s current landscape. Clearly, the Lakers know what it takes to acquire a superstar whether it’s via free agency or a trade.

Especially if the Lakers lose James this summer, adding Brown would recoup what James brought to the table and then some.

Last season, Brown was firmly in the NBA MVP race for much of the year. Even without Jayson Tatum helping shoulder some of the load, Brown led the Celtics to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference with 56 wins.

Clearly, it would take quite a lot for the Lakers to get their hands on Brown. Perhaps the Lakers would need to be involved in a multi-team trade framework to begin capturing the attention of the Boston front office, and a trade package would likely need to contain the three first round picks L.A. owns.