Report: Lakers Ready to Cut Ties With 2024 Draft Pick After Disappointing Start

With the NBA Finals in the rear view, the 2026 offseason is in full swing for all 30 teams. The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up, again, for a busy summer as they look for ways to give Luka Doncic the help he needs.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Lakers are actively exploring trade options involving Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt in an effort to open additional cap space.

“The Lakers are actively trying to find trade partners for Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt’s contracts to create even more cap space” Sidery reported on X. “With Austin Reaves’ new contract likely set to be above $40 million annually, Los Angeles will need more flexibility to make other moves.”

With Austin Reaves expected to command a new contract worth more than $40 million annually, Los Angeles is looking for ways to strike a balance between satisfying Reaves’ wishes and still having enough flexibility to retool the roster.

Dalton Knecht’s Disappointing Lakers Run Could Lead to Early Exit

Knecht, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was — believe it or not — once viewed as a potential draft night steal.

A polished scorer coming out of Tennessee, Knecht was brought in to deliver immediate offensive help for a team desperate for elite perimeter shooting. Because let’s face it: the Lakers have had too many games where they couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean over the years.

But, rather than becoming a reliable member of the Lakers’ rotation, Knecht has spent much of his young career bouncing between Los Angeles and its G League affiliate.

Then there’s the comparison to Bronny James, whom many were declaring wasn’t even a worthy collegiate player, let alone NBA ready.

James entered the league with much, much lower expectations because he was selected near the bottom of the draft. But, to his credit, James has gradually made a name for himself, though he’ll still have those live TV dad teaching moments (see the Mavericks game toward the end of the season).

Vanderbilt’s Contract Remains a Key Financial Piece

Knecht may be on the move because of his underwhelming start, but for Vanderbilt, L.A. is more concerned about money than performance.

Injuries have limited Vanderbilt’s availability over the past several seasons, making it tough for the Lakers to make him a part of their long-term plans. Fortunately, Vanderbilt is the kind of player who, when healthy, injects energy and defense, making him somewhat of a valuable trade asset.

If the Lakers can move either Knecht or Vanderbilt — or both — they would gain valuable flexibility ahead of what could be a pivotal offseason.

Nothing is higher on the Lakers’ offseason priority list than retaining Reaves, the 28-year-old guard who is coming off a career high scoring season.

Reaves has begun to draw strong interest from other teams, according to reports, which suggests the Lakers will need to lock in to avoid losing one of their cornerstones.

After that, L.A. has the LeBron James situation to sort out. James, 41, is an unrestricted free agent and has been linked to the Golden State Warriors and even a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers have good reason to bring back last season’s roster intact with a few minor moves, but it remains to be seen how general manager Rob Pelinka strategizes this offseason.





