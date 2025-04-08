Lakers Nominated for ‘Worst’ Trade Deadline Move

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons nominated the Los Angeles Lakers‘ rescinded Mark Williams trade as the worst trade deadline move.

“The Mark Williams trade, when you have Luka [Dončić] and you have this chance in the West, for the Lakers to do that trade and then to back out of it, and then just kind of get nothing, and now it’s unquestionably gonna haunt them in the playoffs that they don’t have a center,” Simmons said on his podcast, “Bill Simmons” on April 6. “I have to nominate that as the worst deadline [move] — the Williams cancellation trade.”

The Lakers only have Jaxson Hayes as their legitimate center on the roster. But Hayes, who is averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists after the trade deadline, is a backup center at best.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has moved away from Hayes in critical moments, often using LeBron James as center in a small-ball lineup. It worked when they took down the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets to cap a 9-8 record in March.

But relying on 40-year-old James to play center in a seven-game series is asking too much. How much more to win four series in the playoffs?

Mark Williams Remains Dominant After Rescinded Trade

The Lakers originally traded for Williams to become Dončić‘s vertical lob threat partner.

They gave up a hefty package consisting of No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, who was later waived, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. But they had a change of heart following Williams’ physical and rescinded the trade.

“Williams’ physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Feb. 8. Charania added the issues were not related to the back injury that limited Williams to 19 games last season.

Since the rescinded trade, Williams has appeared in 19 games in his return to Charlotte. The 7-foot, 243-pound big man averaged 15.5 points on 65.4% shooting from the field, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Williams, 23, was adamant the Lakers did him wrong.

“I didn’t think I had failed my physical,” Williams told Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20. “That didn’t even cross my mind. The night I got traded I played hella minutes. I didn’t think in any world that was possible. Since I’ve been back since the start of the year, I’ve played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I’ve had has been well-documented and I’ve recovered and been 100% since.”

Center Options for Lakers

The Lakers will have plenty of center options this summer.

Indiana Pacers‘ Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks‘ Clint Capela are the top candidates who are linked to the Lakers.

But Turner is predicted to return to Indiana while there is still no clear timetable for Capela’s return next season after he was ruled out for the remainder of this season with a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand.

The Lakers will also have other options such as unrestricted free agents Brook Lopez, Al Horford and Kevon Looney. But none of them are as youthful and as athletic as Williams.

Did the Lakers make the right decision on rescinding the Williams trade or was it the worst trade deadline move?