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Rob Pelinka Makes First LeBron James Statement Since Los Angeles Lakers Exit

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LeBron James
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LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during an NBA game.

After eight seasons and one NBA championship, LeBron James officially left the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

James became a free agent and decided to take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed a two-year contract, joining a Sixers roster featuring Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

On the other hand, the Lakers fully embraced Luka Doncic as the face of the franchise. Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka overhauled the roster and put together a team fit for Doncic.

Rob Pelinka Breaks Silence on LeBron James’ Departure

Rob Pelinka
GettyPresident of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rob Pelinka opened his press conference with head coach JJ Redick by addressing LeBron James’ tenure with the franchise and his exit this offseason.

“I thought it would be appropriate at the front to express gratitude for the LeBron era here,” Pelinka said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Clearly, new team and new players, and that’s what we’re going to talk about today. But we as an organization are still grateful for the run that we had with him here.”

Pelinka ensured that he gets to say something about James off the bat, so the questions are geared toward the current team.

The GM added the communication between the franchise and James’ representatives was professional and honest. He called the split amicable, with the Lakers now focused on winning a championship with Luka Doncic.

LeBron James’ Message to the Lakers

LeBron James
GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110.

Before free agency hit on June 30, LeBron James’ agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN that the four-time MVP will be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and will sign with a new team.

The Lakers wrote a heartfelt message to “The King’ and thanked him for bringing a championship in 2020.

James replied on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing love for the purple and gold franchise.

“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏😤👑,” James tweeted.

In eight seasons in LA, James averaged 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 479 regular season games.

“The King” led the Lakers to the playoffs six times, including two conference finals appearances and one NBA championship.

Lakers vs. Sixers This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to face each other twice next season.

LeBron James is set to make his return on Christmas Day, visiting the Crypto.com Arena in one of the most important games of the season.

The Lakers will then visit Philadelphia on March 4, 2027, in what could be a playoff-like atmosphere inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Rob Pelinka Makes First LeBron James Statement Since Los Angeles Lakers Exit

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