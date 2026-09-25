Rob Pelinka Makes First LeBron James Statement Since Los Angeles Lakers Exit

After eight seasons and one NBA championship, LeBron James officially left the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

James became a free agent and decided to take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed a two-year contract, joining a Sixers roster featuring Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

On the other hand, the Lakers fully embraced Luka Doncic as the face of the franchise. Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka overhauled the roster and put together a team fit for Doncic.

Rob Pelinka Breaks Silence on LeBron James’ Departure

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rob Pelinka opened his press conference with head coach JJ Redick by addressing LeBron James’ tenure with the franchise and his exit this offseason.

“I thought it would be appropriate at the front to express gratitude for the LeBron era here,” Pelinka said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Clearly, new team and new players, and that’s what we’re going to talk about today. But we as an organization are still grateful for the run that we had with him here.”

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Pelinka ensured that he gets to say something about James off the bat, so the questions are geared toward the current team.

The GM added the communication between the franchise and James’ representatives was professional and honest. He called the split amicable, with the Lakers now focused on winning a championship with Luka Doncic.

LeBron James’ Message to the Lakers

Before free agency hit on June 30, LeBron James’ agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN that the four-time MVP will be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and will sign with a new team.

The Lakers wrote a heartfelt message to “The King’ and thanked him for bringing a championship in 2020.

James replied on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing love for the purple and gold franchise.

“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏😤👑,” James tweeted.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

In eight seasons in LA, James averaged 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 479 regular season games.

“The King” led the Lakers to the playoffs six times, including two conference finals appearances and one NBA championship.

Lakers vs. Sixers This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to face each other twice next season.

LeBron James is set to make his return on Christmas Day, visiting the Crypto.com Arena in one of the most important games of the season.

The Lakers will then visit Philadelphia on March 4, 2027, in what could be a playoff-like atmosphere inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena.