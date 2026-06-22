Los Angeles Lakers’ Rumored Part in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Debunked

The pressure is on the Los Angeles Lakers to put together a contending team around Luka Doncic next season. The Lakers are expected to be busy this offseason, and they were recently linked to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Lakers are one of the teams that could get involved in the Antetokounmpo trade. The Miami Heat are the rumored frontrunners, with the Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets helping facilitate the major deal.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in Kel’el Ware, who fits the franchise’s need for an athletic, rim-running defensive big man.

Rumored Los Angeles Lakers Involvement in Giannis Trade Debunked

Amid the rumors regarding the Lakers’ part in the potential Giannis Antetokounmpo deal, NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line debunked the speculations during an appearance on the ALL NBA Podcast.

“I have to be honest based on what I’ve heard. I haven’t heard that,” Stein said, via BasketNews. “I know there was all kinds of speculation yesterday—deal is closed, deal is happening tonight—but I have not heard that the Lakers would be part of a Giannis multi-team construction.”

Stein did explain anything remains possible before reiterating that the rumblings of the Lakers’ involvement in any Giannis trade haven’t reached him.

“So yeah, maybe it could happen,” Stein said. “I’m not going to say no because I haven’t heard everything, but I just have to be candid with you—that one has not crossed my desk.”

In addition to an athletic defensive center, the Lakers are also expected to pursue wing defenders and shooters. However, the utmost priority is bringing back key free agents like Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Jaxson Hayes and Luke Kennard, among others.

Los Angeles Lakers Inquired About Lu Dort

As mentioned above, the Los Angeles Lakers are also going to pursue 3-and-D players this summer.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder starting to clean their payroll to avoid the second apron, the Lakers reportedly inquired about defensive menace Lu Dort.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Lakers are interested in acquiring Dort if the Thunder exercise his team option and decide to trade him to shed salaries.

“I’m also told that the Lakers have called the Thunder about swingman Lu Dort’s availability,” Fischer said, via Silver Screen and Roll. “Oklahoma City is facing a well-chronicled roster crunch, with 15 players currently under contract and two first-round picks to make at Nos. 12 and 17 barring draft-night trade activity, sparking a belief that the Thunder might be open to trading Dort after picking up his $17.2 million team option to make it easier to re-sign big man Isaiah Hartenstein.”

The Thunder already traded Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for two future second-round picks.