Lakers Beat Out Multiple Rivals to Land $52 Million Stretch Big

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent significant roster turnover this offseason, with LeBron James‘ high-profile departure opening the door for a dramatic overhaul.

The sign-and-trade acquisition of center Walker Kessler represented the blockbuster move of the summer, but Los Angeles also strengthened its frontcourt by adding Sandro Mamukelashvili.

It has now emerged that the Lakers faced considerable competition for Mamukelashvili, 27, with several teams reportedly pursuing the versatile big man in free agency.

Lakers Fought off Multiple Suitors for Sandro Mamukelashvili

According to The Athletic’s Esfandiar Baraheni, the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves all showed interest in signing Mamukelashvili.

“It was very competitive to try and get Sandro Mamukelashvili. I bet he had a lot of suitors and that’s why ultimately the Raptors were outbid in that situation,” Baraheni recently said. “It felt like basically every team could use a player like this, but the Lakers likely were offering a better contract.”

“I think Minnesota was another team that was interested in Mamukelashvili’s skills, I think Detroit was another team that was reportedly interested in Mamukelashvili. Those teams probably could have given him a starting role as well, but the Lakers offer that upside of… playing next to Luka.”

Mamukelashvili ultimately chose the Lakers, signing a four-year, $52 million contract that pays him $13 million in 2026-27.

Amid significant interest elsewhere, Los Angeles also included a $13.6 million player option in the final year of the deal.

That option falls in the 2029-30 season, when Mamukelashvili will be 29 and approaching his 30th birthday. The structure could give him an opportunity to return to free agency while still in position to secure another lucrative multi-year contract.

Mamukelashvili entered the offseason after declining his $2.8 million player option with Toronto, with the versatile frontcourt player expected to attract a healthy market.

The new contract represents a significant pay rise after he earned $2.4 million last season, following previous salaries of $2.1 million and $2 million.

Mamukelashvili Brings Ideal Skill Set Alongside Doncic

On paper, Mamukelashvili offers much of what Los Angeles needed offensively, a younger, floor-spacing frontcourt player capable of complementing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves across multiple lineups.

During the 2025-26 season, the 6-foot-9 big man established career highs across the board, averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field.

He also converted 38.9% of his three-point shots on 3.7 attempts per game, improving on his 37.3% mark from the previous season.

Across 271 NBA appearances, Mamukelashvili has shot 36.6% from beyond the arc, underlining the shooting ability that makes him an intriguing stretch big.

The Georgian will now join Kessler in a revamped Lakers frontcourt. The 25-year-old center subsequently signed a four-year, $130 million contract that also includes a player option in the final season.

Kessler appeared in only five games last season after undergoing season-ending surgery in November to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

However, at 7-foot-2, he has already established himself as one of the NBA’s premier shot blockers and rebounders while retaining considerable long-term upside.

Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney and Ziaire Williams have also arrived in Los Angeles as part of the sweeping roster overhaul.

Rob Pelinka and the front office further strengthened the rotation by selecting Cameron Carr in the first round of the draft.

The rookie flashed intriguing potential during Summer League and could challenge for rotation minutes in his first season.