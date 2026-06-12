Lakers Set to Face Serious Competition for Austin Reaves in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are staring down the barrel at one of the most important offseasons in their storied franchise’s history. While the Lakers already have a ton of talent at their disposal, they have some huge decisions to make on the futures of guys like LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

At this stage of the game, it seems more likely that Los Angeles will keep Reaves in town instead of James, but anything can happen in the NBA. Reports indicate L.A. remains interested in re-signing Reaves, but it sounds like it is going to face some serious competition from several teams, which could make this a very expensive endeavor.

Nets, Pistons, and Hawks Set to Pursue Austin Reaves in Free Agency

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Reaves has quietly turned himself into a very important piece of the Lakers’ future, as the team loves his fit alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt. After breaking out in the 2024-25 campaign, Reaves took another step forward this season, as he averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field.

There’s no doubt that Los Angeles has been thrilled with Reaves’ production, but the problem is that he is going to cost the team quite a bit of money. Reaves is eligible for a five-year, $241 million max contract with the Lakers, but it remains to be seen if the team is willing to give him that sort of money. If he hits the open market, Reaves could sign with a team for a four-year deal worth up to $178.5 million.

The ball is in L.A.’s court, as it has an exclusive negotiating window with Reaves ahead of free agency. However, reports indicate that the team would like to take care of its other offseason business before (officially) signing Reaves. That would open the door for other teams to make a run at Reaves, and should that happen, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to offer him a max $178.5 million contract, while the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are also expected to show interest.

“Multiple front-office sources around the league, granted anonymity to freely discuss an opposing player, expect Reaves to have interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with a four-year, $178.5 million contract expected to be offered,” Dan Woike of The Athletic reported. “League sources said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among a group of interested teams that can create space to make competitive offers. Other teams could also emerge.”

What Should the Lakers Do with Austin Reaves?

The Lakers are walking a tightrope with Reaves right now. The front office likely has a plan of attack, but if one thing goes off the rails, everything could spiral out of control quickly. Los Angeles can offer any other team in the league more money than Reaves, so while it doesn’t have to give him the full five-year, $241 million deal, it can easily surpass the amount of money other teams can offer him.

If the team dilly-dallies and lets Reaves hit the open market, though, he could be convinced to sign elsewhere, which is something L.A. obviously doesn’t want to have happen. The front office has the inside track when it comes to keeping Reaves in town, but it has to be careful not to mess things up, because if they do, another team will be sure to pounce on him.