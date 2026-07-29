Shams Reveals What’s Holding Up Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers remain firmly in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga despite the growing complexity surrounding his free agency.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday on NBA Today that both the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers continue to aggressively pursue the 22-year-old forward. But neither contender can complete a deal without significant cooperation from the Atlanta Hawks — and Kuminga himself.

“The Lakers and Cavaliers, I’m told, are continuing a pretty active pursuit for Jonathan Kuminga to bring him in,” Charania said. “He represents a high-level potential starting-caliber player for both of these teams.”

The biggest obstacle, however, remains unchanged.

“Whatever deal could happen will likely be a sign-and-trade,” Charania added. “So that’s where both the Lakers and Cavs would need the Hawks to work with them on a Kuminga deal. They would also have to get Kuminga on the same page with them all in a potential deal.”

Charania’s latest update reinforces that the race has narrowed to two serious contenders, but also underscores how much leverage Atlanta holds in negotiations after declining Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option earlier this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Lakers, Cavaliers Face Different Obstacles in Kuminga Pursuit

For Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, the challenge is convincing the Hawks that Los Angeles can assemble a worthwhile trade package.

The Athletic’s Joe Vardon previously reported that Atlanta has shown little enthusiasm for a Lakers trade framework centered around Jarred Vanderbilt, whose defensive value has been offset by injuries and limited offensive production. A previously discussed 2032 first-round pick swap also failed to gain meaningful traction.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, face a different financial puzzle.

Although Cleveland possesses more attractive veteran salaries to include in a deal, the club remains hard-capped at the first apron, severely limiting its flexibility.

That complication became even more apparent after Charania revealed Tuesday that James Harden’s anticipated new contract is directly tied to Cleveland’s offseason maneuvering.

“Both of these sides, James Harden’s reps, the Cavaliers, they’ve been actually working the partnership to give the Cavaliers as much time as needed because of the flexibility to upgrade the roster, potentially use space to get players in to upgrade the team,” Charania said.

The delay provides Cleveland with additional time to pursue Kuminga before finalizing Harden’s deal, but it does not eliminate the Cavaliers’ salary-cap constraints.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that Cleveland has struggled to construct a sign-and-trade package Atlanta would accept because of its first-apron restrictions, while also resisting attaching premium draft compensation to veterans such as Max Strus or Dennis Schröder.

Atlanta Holds the Leverage

Unlike a traditional free-agent signing, Kuminga’s situation requires alignment among three separate parties.

Atlanta must agree to the compensation.

The acquiring team must build a cap-compliant trade package.

And Kuminga must agree to contract terms before any deal can be finalized.

That reality makes negotiations far more complicated than simply winning a bidding war.

For the Lakers, the latest update offers both encouragement and urgency.

They remain one of only two teams actively pursuing a player viewed around the league as a starting-caliber wing capable of complementing Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. Kuminga’s athleticism, defensive versatility and ability to attack the rim would address several needs on a roster entering its first season after LeBron James‘ departure.

But Charania’s reporting also makes clear that interest alone will not be enough.

Until the Lakers can present Atlanta with a more compelling return—and persuade Kuminga that Los Angeles is the right destination—their pursuit will remain active, but unresolved.