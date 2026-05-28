Shannon Sharpe Reveals Why LeBron Could Leave Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a big offseason as they try to retain both LeBron James and Austin Reaves as free agents. Reports indicate that Reaves is the most likely name expected to return, but James is expected to look for a few options. A lot of this comes down to the finances and the role that the Lakers expect from LeBron.

Shannon Sharpe has a reputation for being the proudest James reporter and shared the following about why he feels LeBron may want to leave:

“He doesn’t want to be the one with the ball all the time, but he doesn’t want to be the third option either. He’s never been the third option. He was number two the year before last when Luka first got there, and I think he was cool with that. I think deep down, and I don’t know this to be certain, but I think deep down, LeBron’s like, ‘Austin Reaves is not better than me.’ He doesn’t believe Austin Reaves is better than he is.”

Sharpe believes that James is unhappy about being a third option behind both Reaves and Luka Doncic in the Lakers offense. LeBron took a major step back and deferred to the two younger stars on his roster this season. One of James’ friends claiming that he felt uncomfortable in the role is worth paying attention to.

Why LeBron’s Postseason Runs Adds To This Point

LeBron ended up having to take on a larger role in the final weeks of the season and during his two postseason series. Doncic missing the playoffs led to James having to step up and run the offense against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reaves missed a portion of the first round series, yet LeBron stepped up to lead role players to a victory over the Rockets. James can still be a top two offensive player on a team, but he will have to settle for a lesser role if he re-signs with the Lakers.

Sharpe thinks that other teams on the market may have more appeal due to offering LeBron a bigger role. Time will tell if that influences his decision to potentially leave the Lakers and retire elsewhere.

Why LeBron Will Likely Stay With Lakers

The Lakers are still considered the favorite to extend LeBron to a new contract and have him spend at least one more season there before retirement. James is reportedly waiting for the team to reach out with their plan for the franchise if he re-signs.

An important summer will see the Lakers having a lot of cap space to both retain talent and add new players to the roster. LeBron will likely have a better roster and the comfort of staying in a comfortable situation.

Bronny James is also still under contract and gives the all-time great a chance to keep teaming up with his son. It would be surprising to see LeBron leave the Lakers this summer, but Sharpe does detail one factor that could give other teams a chance.