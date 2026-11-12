Shocking Bronny James Lakers Stat Points To Dark Future Ahead

Just over three weeks into his third season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, not a lot has changed for 22-year-old Bronny James.

The son of the league’s all-time leading scorer remains at the end of the Lakers’ bench, and even in games with stars like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves injured, James is barely getting any playing time.

Through Los Angeles’ first 13 games of the season, James has played in only six. In just about 17 total minutes, he’s recorded eight points, a block, six fouls, and two turnovers. While James did see his most playing time of the season in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks after Doncic, Reaves, and Collin Sexton all went down with injuries, the latest stat about the third-year guard only further proves he has a very uncertain future playing in the Purple and Gold.

Bronny James Lakers Stat Showcases Minimal Role This Season

Speaking on his show after James played four minutes in the Lakers’ latest game, scoring a season-high four points on perfect free-throw shooting, team reporter Jovan Buha offered up a stat on the guard that paints a detailed picture of his overall performance this season.

“Bronny is a minus-40 in 16 minutes and 35 seconds this season,” Buha said. “Think about that. That’s not even a quarter and a half of basketball. The Lakers have been outscored by 40 in his 16 and a half minutes.”

James has been the subject of criticism his entire NBA career, but now, in his third season with the Lakers, Buha questioned his development as a rotational player looking to get minutes on a nightly basis with the title-contending team. While he hasn’t spent as much time in the G League this season compared to his first two years, with his father, LeBron James, now gone, the guard hasn’t seen an increase in playing time or performance three weeks into the Lakers’ 2026-27 campaign.

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Along with James’ -40 in his roughly 17 minutes this season, he finished with a -13 when on the court in the Lakers’ win in Milwaukee. As the guard hasn’t been able to contribute to winning basketball on a consistent basis, Buha threw out free agent Bruce Brown as a potential replacement for James.

Los Angeles could use more wing depth, and while the injuries to Doncic, Reaves, and Sexton aren’t great for the backcourt as a whole, it doesn’t look like James can fill that role. There’s been buzz about James getting waived or traded, and though he is still on the roster right now, the 22-year-old shouldn’t feel safe, as his numbers don’t show much improvement in his third season.

Los Angeles Might Have Given Young Guard ‘Last Chance’ To Prove Himself

Writing after James’ underwhelming showing on Wednesday night, Tyler Watts believes the verdict is in on the Lakers’ second-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

“The Lakers want Bronny to be a point guard, but he keeps failing every audition. James even struggled to run the offense in the G League opener. The 22-year-old is fighting for his place on the roster, and Wednesday’s win over the Bucks didn’t do Bronny any favors,” he wrote.

James was playing the point guard role for Los Angeles late in the game, but as has been the case in the past, it doesn’t look like he has the ability to confidently run an NBA offense.

“Bronny was the point guard. He replaced Luka Doncic and was the primary creator. The ball simply wasn’t moving,” Watts added. “The Lakers couldn’t score because nobody was creating easy shots. They weren’t forcing the Bucks defense to rotate. It was just one pass and a shot from the Lakers. Bronny needs to get things rolling and move the ball if he is going to have success as an NBA point guard.”

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The writer gave a brutal outlook on James’ future with the Lakers after it appeared he failed his last test at proving himself as a rotational player.

“The Lakers have a tough decision to make on Bronny. They have a $2.4 million team option on his contract for next season. If James can’t help them win, it is time to move on. Doncic and Reaves are in their primes, and every roster spot matters. James must improve, or it is time to let him go.”

This season, James is averaging just 1.3 points in 2.8 minutes in six games. The Lakers could use his roster spot for someone else who can play more consistently, as time and time again, the young guard hasn’t answered the call when head coach JJ Redick puts him in the action.