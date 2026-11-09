Lakers Starting Lineup Revealed For Hawks Game After Austin Reaves News

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, November 9, in a game that will not feature star shooting guard Austin Reaves, but will see Luka Doncic suit up.

Reaves, who is coming off a 43-point bomb in the Lakers’ last win over the Detroit Pistons, is listed on the team’s injury report as ‘out’ as he reportedly deals with an illness. Doncic did not play in the Pistons game due to lingering back soreness, but will be playing in Atlanta on Monday.

After the final Reaves update, the Lakers’ starting lineup and final injury report were announced as the team hopes to continue its red-hot opening to the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers Starting Lineup For Hawks Game

In a post on social media and confirmed on NBA.com, the Lakers’ starting lineup was revealed shortly before tipoff.

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Matisse Thybulle

SF: Ziaire Williams

PF: Jake LaRavia

C: Walker Kessler

This is a starting lineup combination the Lakers haven’t used yet this season, as Reaves had previously been available for all 11 to start the year.

Along with Doncic and Kessler, the two other stars in the starting five, head coach JJ Redick has consistently been going with Thybulle to begin games, given his defensive upside.

When completely healthy, the Lakers have been going back and forth between LaRavia and Williams at the starting power forward position, but the former was getting that role over the past few matchups as the latter was working back from a minor injury.

Austin Reaves Injury Update, Lakers Injury Report

As for Reaves, he is set to miss the Lakers vs Hawks game, according to the latest updates. He was previously originally listed on the team’s injury report as questionable due to an illness and was later ruled out.

“Austin Reaves has been downgraded to out tonight in Atlanta with an illness, the Lakers say,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote in a post on X.

Reaves is coming off his best scoring night of the season, dropping 43 points in the Lakers’ win over the Pistons. It’s uncertain if this will be a long-term issue, but the fact that Los Angeles first had him as questionable likely means he’s just set to miss this one game and not be ruled out for longer.

Along with the star shooting guard, the Lakers’ injury report also features Quentin Grimes. He is listed as out due to a finger sprain and is set to miss the Monday night game. He suffered the injury against Detroit, and while X-rays came back negative, Grimes will still sit out at least one game.

As mentioned, Los Angeles was without Doncic on Sunday, as he was dealing with lingering back tightness, but the star didn’t wind up on the team’s injury report for the matchup in Atlanta. Redick had previously said the Lakers were being cautious, and on the first night of a back-to-back, it makes sense that the team held him out.

While Walker Kessler, Williams, and Adou Thiero have also missed time, each will be available for the Lakers on Monday. The team will also have Cameron Carr and Bronny James available, as each was previously sent down to the G League, but has since rejoined the NBA roster.

With Reaves and Quentin Grimes (sprained finger) out, and the Lakers playing on the second night of a back-to-back, JJ Redick said he plans to give rotation minutes to LAL rookie Cameron Carr tonight https://t.co/niItlUV3X8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 9, 2026

“With Reaves and Quentin Grimes (sprained finger) out, and the Lakers playing on the second night of a back-to-back, JJ Redick said he plans to give rotation minutes to LAL rookie Cameron Carr tonight,” McMenamin wrote in a separate post.

The Lakers have gotten off to an extremely hot start to the year, currently 9-2 and first in the Western Conference standings. Much of it has been due to Doncic’s MVP-level start to the year, but as seen on Sunday, other players like Reaves, Kessler, and the supporting cast have stepped up when needed.

Regardless, Los Angeles will need another strong game from Doncic, as they’ll be without both Reaves and Grimes against Atlanta.

The Lakers vs Hawks game tips off at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST and will be live on local listings and NBA League Pass.