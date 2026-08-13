Popular ESPN Personality Predicts Rob Pelinka Lakers Exit After Historic Sale

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to make his thoughts heard, and after the historic sale of the Los Angeles Lakers, the ESPN personality is once again making predictions, this time signaling the end of general manager Rob Pelinka’s time with the franchise.

Following the sale of the Lakers from the hands of Mark Walter to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for a record-breaking $12.5 billion, it’s fair to say major internal changes are coming. With that, as Pelinka has reportedly been on the hot seat for a while now, the possibility of the new ownership moving on from the GM is a real possibility.

Stephen A. Smith Predicts Bad News For Rob Pelinka After Lakers Sale

Speaking on his show with ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, who broke the news of the Lakers sale, Smith cast doubt on Pelinka’s future with the franchise.

Despite landing LeBron James in free agency, manufacturing a trade for Luka Doncic, making big roster moves, and helping the team win a title in 2020, all since arriving at the Lakers in 2017, Pelinka has been one of the names on the chopping block ever since the Buss family sold the franchise last year. Now, under a new ownership group, his future in Los Angeles is in greater question than before, with Smith predicting his time with the team is nearing an end.

“I think Rob Pelinka will not be there running basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. I don’t believe that will happen moving forward,” Smith said.

Smith added that he believes Jeanie Buss, of the Buss family, should ‘remain around’ in some role on the team. Speaking in an interview, Bob Iger revealed he plans on keeping her in the governor role, but that remains to be seen.

The ESPN personality also mentioned he thinks the Lakers should target Bob Myers, currently with the Philadelphia 76ers after constructing the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty, as a replacement for Pelinka in the front office.

“If there is a way to get that man, I think you go get him. This is my belief.”

It’s uncertain what internal changes will come for the Lakers amid the ownership shift. However, that happened when Walter bought the team last year, so it’s fair to assume new names could enter the mix in positions of power.

Chris Paul Could Enter Mix In L.A., Head Coach JJ Redick Likely Safe

Speaking of new names in decision-making positions with the Lakers going forward, one name that has been consistently mentioned is newly retired former NBA star Chris Paul.

Per Shelbourne, Paul has a close relationship with Iger and has been tabbed as a name to watch as an addition to the front office.

“If I’m Bob Iger, one of my first calls is to Chris Paul, asking how he would like to be involved, if he would like to be involved. I certainly think that’s a name to watch,” the reporter said on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast.

Shelbourne added that the two grew close during the 2020 NBA Bubble, and that Paul’s thoughts on the Lakers’ future could be useful to the new ownership group.

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Additionally, regarding off-the-court changes, it looks like head coach JJ Redick’s job is safe for the time being.

He reportedly has a close relationship with Iger as well, and, like with Buss, there is an expectation that he’ll stay in his position leading the team.

“Iger shared that (he) has yet to speak to Lakers star Luka Doncic, but mentioned that he spoke with [Jeanie] Buss, as well as coach JJ Redick. The Lakers coach and Iger built a relationship while Redick played for the [Los Angeles] Clippers from 2013-17,” Khobi Price reported for the California Post.

After the historic sale, big changes could be coming for the Lakers, and that could start with Pelinka, as after a strong start to his tenure with the team, his days in the front office could be winding down.