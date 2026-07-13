Former Lakers Standouts Continue to Thrive on New Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed an impressive start to Summer League, highlighted by Saturday’s commanding 91-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The result improved Los Angeles to 2-0 in Las Vegas after the team opened the summer with a 2-1 showing at the California Classic in San Francisco.

This year’s roster has been headlined by recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero, alongside two-way players Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder.

Returning G League forward Arthur Kaluma has also emerged as one of the standout performers, but several key contributors from last season’s South Bay Lakers squad have moved on to new opportunities.

Lakers Seeing Kobe Bufkin Impress With Pelicans

Kobe Bufkin developed into one of South Bay’s premier players during the 2025-26 campaign.

After earning a 10-day contract with the Lakers, he later signed a two-year standard NBA deal at the buyout deadline before ultimately being waived ahead of the playoffs.

The 22-year-old has since joined the New Orleans Pelicans‘ Summer League roster as he looks to earn another NBA opportunity.

Through three games in Las Vegas, Bufkin is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.

He made an immediate statement in his Pelicans debut, pouring in 30 points in just under 32 minutes while shooting 8-of-16 from the field and knocking down five three-pointers in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bufkin also added four rebounds, six assists, and five steals, once again displaying the two-way ability that made him one of the G League’s most productive guards last season.

His performances continue to reinforce his reputation as one of the most intriguing young guards currently outside the NBA.

Lakers Watching RJ Davis Pursue Next Opportunity

Former South Bay standout RJ Davis is another notable absentee after joining the San Antonio Spurs‘ Summer League squad.

The 24-year-old is sharing the roster with Carter Bryant and fellow 2026 draft picks Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed.

Across six Summer League appearances, spanning both the California Classic and Las Vegas, Davis is averaging 12.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steal.

He has shot 37.3% from the field, 25.0% from three-point range, and 55.6% from the free-throw line.

The second-year guard has experienced some inconsistency, including two-point and five-point outings against the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

Even so, he has continued to flash his potential, scoring 18 points against the Lakers in the California Classic finale before producing 20 points, three assists, and two steals in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas last time out.

Despite standing just six feet tall, Davis remains an intriguing two-way prospect with the tools to become a major contributor at the G League level wherever he lands next.

Big Man Malik Williams Also Making Impression Elsewhere

Another former South Bay contributor, center Malik Williams, made his Summer League debut for the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas on Friday.

Although Chicago narrowly fell 97-96 to the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams made the most of his opportunity with an encouraging performance off the bench.

The 27-year-old scored 10 points in 21 minutes, shooting 3-of-6 from the field while knocking down a pair of three-pointers to showcase his ability as a floor-spacing big.

He also contributed seven rebounds, including three on the offensive glass, along with one assist, one steal, and one block, finishing with a team-best plus-nine plus-minus.

It was an encouraging first outing that strengthened his case to remain within Chicago’s organization as Summer League progresses.

LA Continue Reshaping Developmental Pipeline

Bufkin still has the remainder of Summer League, and potentially training camp, to strengthen his push for a larger role with New Orleans, which currently has two vacant two-way roster spots.

For Davis and Williams, earning places on the regular-season rosters of the Spurs and Bulls appears less likely, with G League moves to the Austin Spurs and Windy City Bulls representing more realistic outcomes.

Should either player join those affiliate teams, their new organizations would first need to acquire their returning G League rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that regularly takes place around the league.

While all three played significant roles for South Bay last season, the Lakers appear committed to turning the page by reshaping the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers around a new wave of developmental talent in the hope of uncovering the organization’s next hidden gem.