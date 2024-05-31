Lakers 2-Way Wing, $4.5 Million Starter Wants to Remain in Los Angeles: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a destination for star talent since the 1980s, but quality role players are almost as important to winning and just as big of fans of the Southern California culture.

One recent example is two-way wing Taurean Prince, who joined the Lakers ahead of last season and was a regular starter throughout the year. The forward told Matthew Valento of Lakers Nation on Tuesday, May 28, that he “100%” wants to remain with the team moving forward.

“The quality of life in Los Angeles is something that myself and my family haven’t had in probably three or four seasons,” Prince said. “So to stay here would be definitely number one. If not that, then I mean, wherever the dominoes fall and wherever it’s best, that’s where I’ll be. But I for sure want to be a Laker, 100%.”

Taurean Prince Was Successful Addition for Lakers

Prince was part of the Lakers’ solution to surround stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis with versatile three-and-D players who can guard multiple positions and space the court on offense with their ability to shoot from behind the 3-point line.

Ultimately, the season ended exactly the same for L.A. as it had the year prior via a swift playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. That said, Prince was a successful addition considering what he brought to the team.

Prince played in 78 of 82 regular season games, starting 49 of those contests. He finished the year averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 39.6% from deep, per Basketball Reference.

He played in Los Angeles last season on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million total. A former first-round pick out of Baylor in 2016 (No. 12 overall) by the Atlanta Hawks, Prince will play next year at the age of 30.

Lakers Likely to Look for More Star Power Over Summer

Given Prince’s affordability and value, he could very well end up back with the Lakers for the 2024-25 campaign. However, L.A. appears primed to make a more splashy addition to the roster over the summer whether the team brings Prince back or not.

The Lakers now have multiple future first-round picks they can trade for a third star alongside James and Davis, as well as D’Angelo Russell’s contract to help make the money work, which will pay the guard $18.7 million next season should he decide to exercise his player option. If Russell opts out, his salary will come off the cap and the Lakers can use the money in free agency.

There are a handful of players who could make sense in Los Angeles, either via a trade or free agency. The names most frequently mentioned as of the end of May are Trae Young and Dejounte Murray of the Hawks, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.

NBA insiders have predicted that Atlanta will likely look to move one of its two starting guards over the summer, while Cleveland will probably do the same.