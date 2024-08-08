Lakers Among ‘Top Landing Spots’ for $90 Million Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have much to choose from in terms of trade targets. One possible player is Atlanta Hawks wing De’Andre Hunter, who might find a new home before the offseason ends.
Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway named the Lakers among the teams that he considers the “top landing sports” for Hunter. He explained why Hunter fits with them.
“Hunter isn’t going to suddenly change their championship trajectory, but he’s a near-perfect fit on the perimeter.
“While Trae Young is a stellar passer and makes Hunter’s life easier, he’s never played with a player with LeBron James‘ gravity. The veteran’s three-point percentage could kick up all the way into the 40 percent mark if he found himself in Los Angeles,” Conway wrote in an August 7 story.
Conway also explained that teams are more cautious with their money because of the new CBA. Because of that, Hunter might be the best they can expect.
“Hunter began a four-year, $90 million contract last season, which isn’t much above the market for a player with his skill sets. Given the financial constraints of the new collective bargaining agreement, we’re going to see teams becoming increasingly careful about which players receive big, long-term commitments.
“The Lakers went swinging for big fish, but Hunter could be a medium one out of the same pond.”
The Lakers need any kind of boost they can get. Hunter’s not a star, but he is a two-way wing that is better than what they have.
De’Andre Hunter Rumors Have ‘Subsisted for Ages’: Report
The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported that Hunter has been mentioned in trade rumors for quite some time. However, the problem has been that the Hawks can’t get anything good in return for him.
“Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter rumors have subsisted for ages, but the general consensus from league sources is that the Hawks can’t get any meaningful return for them,” Hollinger wrote in a June 28 story.
The Lakers’ players potentially available in a trade don’t have much value compared to Hunter. However, they could offer valuable first-round picks for Hunter. Anthony Irwin explained why it is hard for the Lakers to make a trade in an August 5 story.
“Another major factor in the Lakers’ stagnant summer: a league that feels it can take advantage of what it considers an inept and desperate organization.
“For years, fans have decried a ‘Lakers tax’ that raises asking prices in trade negotiations. While it’s certainly true teams don’t like helping the Lakers if they can avoid it, league sources say the focus is more on getting the Lakers to pay up with the understanding eventually Pelinka will have to save his job with some kind of move.”
The Lakers must consider whether it’s worth paying up for Hunter or saving their assets for after LeBron retires.
Lakers Originally Drafted De’Andre Hunter
The Lakers would technically reunite with Hunter if they traded for him. They drafted him with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, they included his draft rights in the Anthony Davis trade. The New Orleans Pelicans then traded him to the Hawks that same night.
Hunter has been a solid player since coming to the NBA. However, he hasn’t shown any indication that he’ll make an All-Star team. With what the Hawks pay him, he’s solid value for is skillset.
