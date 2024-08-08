Lakers Among ‘Top Landing Spots’ for $90 Million Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have much to choose from in terms of trade targets. One possible player is Atlanta Hawks wing De’Andre Hunter, who might find a new home before the offseason ends.

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway named the Lakers among the teams that he considers the “top landing sports” for Hunter. He explained why Hunter fits with them.

“Hunter isn’t going to suddenly change their championship trajectory, but he’s a near-perfect fit on the perimeter.

“While Trae Young is a stellar passer and makes Hunter’s life easier, he’s never played with a player with LeBron James‘ gravity. The veteran’s three-point percentage could kick up all the way into the 40 percent mark if he found himself in Los Angeles,” Conway wrote in an August 7 story.

Conway also explained that teams are more cautious with their money because of the new CBA. Because of that, Hunter might be the best they can expect.

“Hunter began a four-year, $90 million contract last season, which isn’t much above the market for a player with his skill sets. Given the financial constraints of the new collective bargaining agreement, we’re going to see teams becoming increasingly careful about which players receive big, long-term commitments.