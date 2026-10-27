Lakers Could Trade Bronny James For Top Cheap Big Man Target

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a trade for Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks, but though a deal centered around Dalton Knecht fell through, Bronny James could be a more intriguing option to be packaged for the team to land a new backup center.

Trade talks between the Lakers and Bucks were reported on before the season, but Milwaukee wasn’t willing to take Los Angeles’ offer centered around Knecht and a second-round pick. But with Knecht now off the roster and James a potential new trade chip, the Lakers could offer LeBron James‘ son, who could have higher value, in order to add Sims.

The Lakers are in need of a backup center, and though they’ve been linked to a few players, Sims remains one of the team’s top targets, as his athleticism, defensive upside, and cheap contract make him the exact type of big man the front office has been searching for over the past few months.

Lakers Could Use Bronny James As Better Trade Package For Jericho Sims

As mentioned, the Lakers couldn’t get a Sims trade done with Knecht, but if James is included instead, that could move the needle for the Bucks.

As CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn wrote, James offers small-market teams something unique, as his name alone could drive revenue, making him a potential trade asset the Lakers could move for a real roster upgrade.

“If I were the Lakers, I’d be trying to trade Bronny right now to some owner who wants to sell some jerseys. I’d rather keep Knecht on the books as possible trade salary than cut him and deal with dead money. The Lakers don’t really need the James brand like other teams do,” Sam Quinn of CBS Sports wrote in a post on X.

“Just hasn’t reached the point of offensive viability through two years, and the defensive threshold is just so freaking high at that size that if he’s never gonna make shots, he basically has to be a Jamal Shead-level pest to even justify a roster spot and he isn’t,” Quinn added.

If I were the Lakers, I'd be trying to trade Bronny right now to some owner who wants to sell some jerseys. I'd rather keep Knecht on the books as possible trade salary than cut him and deal with dead money. The Lakers don't really need the James brand like other teams do. https://t.co/VFf6p5EA15 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 17, 2026

If that is the Bucks, a team entering a full rebuild after trading the franchise star this past summer, adding James in a trade could be a smart move to keep the fanbase interested in a roster that isn’t expected to compete for a Play-In spot.

James doesn’t look like he has a bright future playing in the Purple and Gold, and while it could be argued who is a better basketball player between him and Knecht, Milwaukee could use another guard, and it doesn’t hurt that he has the most famous name in basketball right now.

Los Angeles could use a backup center, and Sims, who has averaged an efficient five points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 78.4% shooting in 67 games last year, could be the missing piece in the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation behind Walker Kessler.

He’s the exact athletic and energetic big man Luka Doncic has proven success with, and likely remains one of the Lakers’ top trade targets after just missing out on him in the Knecht talks.

What Would A Deal Look Like For The Top Big Man Target?

In terms of what a deal would look like, it comes down to how much the Lakers value Sims in a trade.

It’s pretty clear the front office wouldn’t have a problem moving on from James, as he’s played just seven minutes so far this season and looks more outside the rotation with his father now gone. If it’s true that a team like the Bucks would value his name and the potential jersey sales, overall revenue, and attention he would bring to the team, perhaps James would move the needle more than Knecht.

With that, the Lakers didn’t want to give up two second-round picks in a trade for Sims, so the following trade proposal could work, assuming Milwaukee prefers James over Knecht:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Bronny James and a 2031 second-round pick

This Lakers trade idea, swapping James instead of Knecht for Sims, works in the new ESPN NBA trade builder, as the contracts between the two players match up evenly. If Los Angeles is desperate for a backup center, the front office might have to throw another second-round pick in the deal, or could just use the available first-round pick swap, but that might be too big a risk.

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Regardless, as it relates to James’ trade status, all signs point to him being used as a movable asset instead of someone playing consistent minutes under head coach JJ Redick.

“The reality is that James is unlikely to see significant minutes. Dončić, Reaves, Grimes and Sexton can all handle playmaking duties, and mixing and matching the team’s various wing options will likely be a bigger priority than getting James much work in the rotation,” Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp wrote.

“While James making the roster over Knecht may feel like a vote of confidence from head coach JJ Redick and the front office, it’s just as likely that the Lakers felt Knecht was no longer a fit and needed a change of scenery.”

If the Lakers could package James in a trade for Sims, it’s hard not to see them getting a deal done with the Bucks. It remains uncertain how Milwaukee views the young guard, but if they see him adding value to the franchise, this trade idea can’t be ruled out.