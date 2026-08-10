Lakers Trade Idea Sends Bronny James To 76ers For Defensive Ace In 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers, ever since the departure of NBA superstar LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, have been linked to a trade that would send the 41-year-old’s son, and current Laker, Bronny James, out East as well.

While there hasn’t been any exact reporting on the chances of the younger James joining his father on the 76ers, trade rumors remain, as speculation continues that the league’s all-time leading scorer would like to continue playing with his son, whom the Lakers picked in the late second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

With that, Lakers trade ideas involving sending James to the 76ers and getting back roster upgrades have been prevalent, as the 21-year-old’s future in Los Angeles remains very uncertain after a rocky first two seasons in the NBA.

Lakers Trade Idea Sends Bronny James To 76ers, Adds Defensive Guard

In the latest Bronny James trade idea, the younger player reunites with his father while the Lakers find a defensive upgrade on the perimeter. Here’s the newest trade idea making the rounds on social media:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Kris Dunn and a 2031 2nd-round pick (via 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Bronny James

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy

In this Lakers trade idea, Los Angeles moves James to Philadelphia to continue playing with his father for one of the team’s future second-round picks, a move that might sound unrealistic, but after already being drafted and playing two seasons alongside each other, is by no means out of the realm of possibility.

Additionally, the Lakers would send out both Knecht and Hardy, two players who also share an uncertain future in Los Angeles, as they would highlight a package that would see Dunn go across town to the Crypto.com Arena.

Through his first 10 NBA seasons, Dunn has grown a reputation as a strong perimeter defender. His career scoring average is just 7.6 points per game, but on this Lakers roster, he wouldn’t be asked to do much on that side of the ball. Instead, playing alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt, he would take on the main defensive responsibility, while also likely being asked to play the transition game and become another playmaking option.

With James unable to crack the Lakers’ rotation over the past few seasons, if Los Angeles can get something back in return for sending him to the 76ers, as is seen in this trade idea, a move like this can’t be ruled out before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

How Realistic Is This Lakers Trade Idea?

In terms of why this Lakers trade idea makes sense, there are a few reasons that a deal like this would benefit Los Angeles in the future.

To begin, cutting ties with Bronny James would create somewhat of a clean slate. His entire tenure with the team has been controversial, and with his father gone, the Lakers can reunite the two while also turning the page on what became a difficult situation for all parties involved.

Even more so in favor of the Lakers, this trade idea sees them move on from both Knecht and Hardy, two players already linked to be waived or moved in some form, currently on the outside of the projected regular-season roster. Los Angeles has too many players signed right now, and in a hypothetical move like this, they would send out James, Knecht, and Hardy and only get back Dunn.

They wouldn’t have to worry about three young players that have yet to pan out, while adding a veteran and also clearing space for another free agent, perhaps DeMar DeRozan or another experienced wing.

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Perhaps most important in this Lakers trade idea, regardless of the Bronny James of it all, is that Los Angeles would add much-needed defense. With both Doncic and Reaves, that has been a huge issue for the team, and adding Dunn could be a strong fix to that issue. Yes, he’s not arriving as a First-Team All-NBA guard, but he has a proven skill set the Lakers have been hunting for a while.

There might be better players available, but considering the lack of value held by James, Knecht, and Hardy, landing Dunn and a second-round pick in this Lakers trade idea might be the best they can do, especially after the moves have quieted since their roster overhaul earlier this summer.