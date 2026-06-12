Lakers Proposed to Trade for Celtics’ 5-Time All-Star in Major Offseason Move

The Los Angeles Lakers are aiming to provide Luka Doncic with a championship-caliber supporting cast this offseason.

An opportunity may open with the Boston Celtics, and L.A. could be poised to make a strong pitch for one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

According to reports, the Celtics have not ruled out trading star guard Jaylen Brown. This creates a rare opportunity for the Lakers to target a proven contender-level talent.

“If the Celtics are truly open to trading Brown, then the Lakers need to get their bitter rivals on the phone and see how far they can get down the path to acquiring him,” wrote Maxwell Ogden of Lakeshowlife. “If Boston is truly open to trade discussions, then the Lakers should go all in on pairing Luka Doncic with one of the best players in the NBA.”

Brown just wrapped up an MVP-caliber season and could be open to trying out elsewhere. The Celtics could discuss a deal to open up their cap space for other additions.

How the Lakers Can Get Brown

For the Lakers, acquiring Brown is more than meets the eye. The 29-year-old star will earn $57 million next year as part of his five-year, $285 million-plus supermax extension he signed with Boston.

Brown’s salary is a significant one on the cap and the Lakers may face cap constraints accommodating him. Their path could involve a sign-and-trade package, utilizing outgoing contracts from key players.

LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, as will Rui Hachimura. If they move out, the Lakers could clear a decent space in their cap.

Austin Reaves is on a player option and is extension eligible. Reports suggest that he will demand something well above a mid-level deal. A potential framework for Brown could include Reaves and draft compensation like their 25th selection this year to sweeten the offer.

Although any deal would hinge on mutual interest, particularly from Reaves in a sign-and-trade scenario. However, the Celtics will not just move Brown for no return.

The Celtics have not indicated any sign that they want to move Brown. However, their first round exit this year might push the franchise to pursue for a notable star which may warrant clearing significant space.

Celtics Star With Doncic: A Superstar Combo in L.A.?

The potential of having Brown alongside Doncic is appealing for obvious reasons. The Celtics star is a dominant two-way player, which would make for a serious upgrade to the Lakers roster.

Reaves has shown improvement in recent seasons, however, the defensive lapses have been difficult to ignore. Doncic next to a good two-way guard could be the key for the Lakers.

“As for what he’d bring to Los Angeles, Brown is the physical and athletic wing the Lakers need next to Doncic,” Ogden wrote. “He’s a dynamic slasher who can score at all three levels, combining power and skill in a way to which few perimeter players can compare.”

“Brown is also known to step up during the playoffs with a career postseason average of 23.0 points per game on .481/.356/.735 shooting,” he added. “He’s done all of this while defending at a high level.”

The Lakers’ roster construction would be centered around this duo and complementary pieces like solid rim protection and floor spacing wings could hand them a serious contention roster.





