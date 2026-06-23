Top 3-and-D Wing for Luka Doncic Available, as Lakers Look to Trade 1st-Round Pick: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are hunting elite 3-and-D wings to surround Luka Doncic in the years to come, and they don’t get much better than Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans dealt the rights to its first-round pick on Tuesday night during last year’s draft in order to move up for Derik Queen. That selection wound up in the hands of the Atlanta Hawks at No. 8, and is now apparently a source of at least moderate regret to the Pelicans front office.

Case in point, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported the franchise is trying to trade up into the lottery this time around, presumably with its eye on a specific player or players.

And to do so, Spears added, New Orleans is willing to part with Murphy ahead of his sixth NBA campaign.

“The Pelicans are trying to trade Trey Murphy,” Spears told the “Willard and Dibbs Show” on 95.7 The Game, adding there may be multiple prospects for which New Orleans would make the move. “There’s probably a certain amount of players that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have on their list that could be attractive to their franchise.”

Lakers Prioritizing Win-Now Players Over Draft Picks

Los Angeles selects at No. 25 in Round 1, which doesn’t help the Lakers’ cause with regards to Murphy, whose 21.5 points per game and rangy perimeter defense would be a perfect fit alongside Doncic and potentially also Austin Reaves.

But L.A. is reportedly interested in moving its first-round pick as part of a win-now maneuver.

“There is growing belief around the league that the selection could become a trade chip before commissioner Adam Silver announces the pick” Ryan Anderson of California Post wrote Tuesday.

Clippers Possible Trade Partner for Lakers to Obtain Lottery Pick, Flip to Pelicans for Trey Murphy III

Depending on how aggressive the Lakers are willing to get with future draft assets, they can also flip first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, they may be able to make a move with a franchise other than the Pelicans to acquire a lottery pick Tuesday night.

A team like the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5, for instance, has hosted workouts for players projected to come off the board well below that slot.

That could indicate a willingness from the Clippers to move down the board, per Bill Simmons of The Ringer, as the fifth selection is where a run on smaller guards is likely to begin. Los Angeles just traded for Darius Garland, an undersized point guard, at last year’s deadline and may not be in the market for a similar player.

A direct trade between the two L.A.-based squads, or potentially involving a third team, is just one machination of how the Lakers could attempt to wiggle their way into the top 10 and then flip that selection to the Pelicans for Murphy.

Murphy has shot better than 38 percent from deep on nearly seven attempts per game over his five years in the league, but has also developed his scoring abilities off the dribble and averaged a career-high 3.8 assists per game last season.

Los Angeles has also been in contact with the Oklahoma City Thunder about the availability of Luguentz Dort, a champion defender who doesn’t have near the offensive prowess of Murphy at just 11.6 points per game for his career, but is nevertheless a safe landing spot for L.A. to improve meaningfully if a bigger swing on someone like Murphy doesn’t pan out.