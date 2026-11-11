Lakers Receive Another Potential Boost Ahead of Bucks Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers already know they will not face Milwaukee’s starting center Wednesday night. Now, they could catch another break against the struggling Bucks.

Tyler Herro, Milwaukee’s leading scorer, is questionable because of a right knee contusion, according to the NBA’s official 2 p.m. ET injury report.

Herro missed Tuesday’s 117-85 loss to the New York Knicks and could remain sidelined for the second game of Milwaukee’s back-to-back set.

His uncertain availability comes after the Bucks ruled out starting center Myles Turner for rest.

For Los Angeles, those developments could make an already favorable matchup even more inviting.

The Lakers enter Wednesday with a 10-2 record and a six-game winning streak. Milwaukee has lost nine consecutive games.

Tyler Herro’s Status Creates Another Concern for Bucks

Herro has been Milwaukee’s most dependable offensive player during its difficult start.

The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging a team-leading 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

His perimeter shooting and ability to create shots have become particularly important since Milwaukee traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami.

However, the right knee injury has interrupted his strong opening stretch.

Herro last played Sunday against the Boston Celtics, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting in a 117-97 defeat.

He made just one of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

Before that performance, Herro had scored at least 20 points in five of his previous six games.

He recorded 23 points and 10 assists against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Earlier this season, Herro delivered a season-high 34 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Those performances demonstrate how heavily Milwaukee depends on him to generate offense.

Without Herro against New York, the Bucks scored just 85 points and suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season.

Now, they face another difficult assignment against Luka Dončić and the surging Lakers.

Lakers Could Face Bucks Without Two Key Starters

Herro’s possible absence becomes more significant with Turner already ruled out.

The veteran center will rest Wednesday after playing 27 minutes against the Knicks.

Turner leads Milwaukee in blocked shots, and his absence removes an experienced rim protector from the Bucks’ frontcourt.

Kel’el Ware is expected to start in his place, with Jericho Sims potentially receiving additional minutes.

Sims was a Lakers trade target earlier the season, when Los Angeles explored a deal involving Dalton Knecht.

Milwaukee ultimately kept Sims after the teams failed to reach an agreement.

The Lakers could now get an extended look at the athletic center while also benefiting from Turner’s absence.

Meanwhile, Herro’s uncertain status could force Milwaukee to rely more heavily on Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. for scoring.

Los Angeles has experienced its own injury challenges.

Quentin Grimes has been ruled out because of a right finger sprain, although Austin Reaves is available after recovering from an illness.

Walker Kessler is also available despite wearing a splint on his left finger.

The Lakers have continued winning behind Dončić, who finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s 124-114 victory over Atlanta.

Kessler contributed 21 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 off the bench.

Their production helped Los Angeles extend its winning streak despite missing Reaves and Grimes.

Against Milwaukee, the Lakers could receive an additional advantage if Herro cannot play.

For a Bucks team already struggling to generate consistent offense, losing its leading scorer for another game would present a considerable challenge.

Herro’s final availability remains uncertain, but Los Angeles has another reason to feel confident entering Wednesday’s matchup.