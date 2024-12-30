Lakers Insider Reveals What’s Next After Dorian Finney-Smith Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t done making moves after acquiring 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith and reserve guard Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“As for what’s next, the Lakers will continue to scour the trade market ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline for potential upgrades, according to team and league sources. But the plan, for now, is to see how Finney-Smith looks with the group, get their injured frontcourt players back (Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood) and continue to assess the roster as the deadline approaches,” Buha wrote.

The Lakers did not give up a first-round pick to acquire a coveted 3-and-D wing who can be a difference-maker in the postseason. It only took three second-round picks (2027, 2030 and 2021), D’Angelo Russell’s expiring salary, and seldom-used Maxwell Lewis to acquire Finney-Smith.

Filling the D’Angelo Russell Void

The Lakers still have enough to make a bigger trade ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

They could technically trade three first-round picks, but one of those is the top-4 protected pick in 2027, which they currently owe to the Utah Jazz in the Russell Westbrook trade in 2023. That still holds weight since LeBron James could be retired by then.

They also have three pick swaps (2026, 2028 and 2030) and two second-round picks available to add to their three first-rounders (2027 top-4, 2029 and 2031) if they go hunting for a third star.

But with Russell’s expiring salary now gone, the Lakers are left with Rui Hachimura ($17 million), Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million) as salary ballasts.

Russell’s departure also meant added pressure on Austin Reaves and James as the main ball handlers and playmakers.

Vincent and Milton could help, but they couldn’t be relied upon heavily if Reaves or the 40-year-old James gets injured.

The Lakers could be looking to add a veteran playmaker next.

Rob Pelinka Praised For ‘Masterstroke’

The Finney-Smith trade was celebrated like a grand heist.

Lakers legend and former team president Earvin “Magic” Johnson was hyped when he learned about the trade and praised Lakers executive vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka for a job well done.

“Laker Nation, I am so excited about the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith,” Johnson said in a post on X. “He’s an excellent defender and 3-point shooter – just what the Lakers needed!”

“Really good move by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers also acquired Shake Milton,” he quickly added in a separate post on X.

Aside from Johnson, Buha also described the trade as a Pelinka “masterstroke.”

“Ultimately, this move was about better positioning the Lakers for the playoffs as much as anything. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the Lakers are confident Finney-Smith is a playoff-caliber rotation player for a good team. The same couldn’t be said for Russell. Los Angeles added a big, tough wing who can defend multiple positions and operate as a solid floor-spacer. The fact that they were able to make that upgrade and not give up a first-round pick is a masterstroke from Pelinka and the front office,” Buha wrote.