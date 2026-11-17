Cam Boozer put himself on an elite list with Monday night’s win over the Wizards. He finished with 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 made three-pointers. StatMuse reported that he is now the third Western Conference rookie to put up those numbers in a game. He now joins Stephen Curry and Jason Kidd, who are the other two rookies to do this. That is elite company for him to put his name next to.

Cam Boozer Is With Elite Names

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 16: Cameron Boozer #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Cam Boozer is a really good rebounder, passer, and shooter. Washington had a game plan of leaving Boozer open and letting him shoot. At first, it looked as though it was working when he started 0/5. Then it totally backfired as he caught fire and made 7 of his next 8 threes. He added 29 points on his way to becoming the third Western Conference rookie ever with 7+ threes, 7+ rebounds, and 7+ assists in a game.

The other two players to do this were guards, Curry and Kidd. This makes what Boozer did even more impressive. Being a power forward and able to knock down threes the way he is. This shows how well-rounded his game is and how he can do everything on the court. When he is knocking down threes, he becomes much harder to guard.

He Remains Top 2 in the Rookie Race

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 16: Cameron Boozer #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Boozer remains in the top two in the rookie race. A historic performance like this only helps his case. He is the type of player who, even when he isn’t scoring, can still affect the game with his rebounding and passing. He has an all-around game that has established him as one of the best, if not the best, rookies in the league.

The race between him and Yaxel Lendeborg remains close. Lendeborg’s struggle Monday night, while Boozer played well, could put Boozer ahead by a bit. Every night, the odds change and go up and down. However, Boozer has been the most consistent so far, and being able to affect the game outside of scoring has helped that.

This was a great game for Boozer, a game that displayed his all-around talent and skills. He also showed off his shooting ability. Boozer made a statement with this game about any team that wants to leave him open. He is now officially the third Western Conference rookie ever with at least 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 threes made.