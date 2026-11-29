The Memphis Grizzlies are the biggest surprise of the 2026-27 NBA season. They are fourth in the West at 15-5 and will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the FedExForum on Sunday.

The Grizzlies released their official injury report on Saturday, listing a whopping eight players. Six of those players have already been ruled out, while one is tagged as questionable and one is doubtful to play.

Cameron Boozer – Out (Right Ankle Sprain)

Zach Edey – Doubtful (Left Ankle Soreness)

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out (Herniated Lumbar Disc)

Jerami Grant – Out (Left Calf Strain)

GG Jackson II – Out (Left Foot Surgery)

Isaiah Stewart – Questionable (Right Hip Soreness)

Richie Saunders – Out (Right Knee Surgery)

Karim Lopez – Out (G League – Assignment)

Zach Edey and Isaiah Stewart will be evaluated before the start of today’s game. Edey is more than likely getting downgraded to out, while Stewart has a better chance of being upgraded to available.

Quinten Post and Lawson Lovering are expected to get the bulk of minutes at center if Edey and Stewart are ruled out against the Lakers.

Grizzlies Injury Report vs. Lakers

Cameron Boozer is the biggest name on the Grizzlies injury report. Boozer was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle last week and was ruled out for at least a month.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 since Boozer’s injury, so they are still capable of winning games.

GG Jackson II and Richie Saunders are recovering from their respective surgeries. Jackson is out until at least mid-February, while Saunders has no timetable for his return.

Jerami Grant is set for re-evaluation next week, while Scotty Pippen Jr. is considered week-to-week. Grant will miss his fifth consecutive game, while Pippen has not played since October 29.

Karim Lopez isn’t injured but inactive after getting assigned to the NBA G League. He hasn’t cracked coach Tuomas Iisalo’s rotation, so he gets his playing time with the Memphis Hustle.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings at 15-5. The Grizzlies were not supposed to be this good after entering a rebuild, but here they are, led by Ty Jerome and Cameron Boozer.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are second in the West at 15-4. Luka Doncic is having the best season of his career and is one of the top two MVP favorites alongside Victor Wembanyama.

The Grizzlies are on a six-game losing streak to the Lakers, dating back to November 6, 2024.

Today’s game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. EST.