Hi, Subscriber

Grizzlies Fired Jenkins for Morant’s Benefit

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 23: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies speaks to Ja Morant #12 during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 23, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

After the sudden firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins with only nine games left in the regular season, facts surrounding his exit from the Memphis Grizzlies are emerging.

According to a report from the Athletic, Memphis fired Jenkins to optimize star guard Ja Morant within the team offense. Details of Morant being displeased with the offensive system implemented by Jenkins and new assistant coach Noah LaRoche, who was also fired. As Jenkins tried to mix the old system Morant preferred back in, the team ultimately let him go. The article explains that Jenkins was Morant’s guy.

“Jenkins had begun to reinstall some of the plays Morant likes, a league source said, reimplementing the pick-and-roll and other plays involving screens Morant could use to break free. If doing so angered Kleiman and played a role in Jenkins’ firing, one could understand, but LaRoche was the driving force behind the Grizzlies going away from ball screens to begin with — and he’s gone too.”

There are a number of factors aside from this that led to his firing. Although Jenkins reinstated parts of the offensive system, the team had gone 9-13 in their last 22 games after starting the season 35-16. Frustration within the locker room and the organization were all contributing to Jenkins’ dismissal. With only eight games left in the regular season, assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo has taken over as head coach.

Though Iisalo will have a small sample size as an interim head coach, the Grizzlies job will be a highly coveted vacancy in the off-season. With Morant, former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., and a deep roster of veterans and high upside rookies, the Grizzlies have a strong enough roster to bring in any head coach of their choosing.

If Memphis fired Jenkins to optimize star guard Ja Morant, doing so this late in the regular season means the time to regroup is limited as the Grizzlies look towards the NBA Playoffs.

Reese Taylor Reese Taylor is a Michigan-based sports writer who covers the Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. More about Reese Taylor

Read More

Memphis Grizzlies Players

Santi Aldama's headshot S. Aldama
Timmy Allen's headshot T. Allen
Marvin Bagley's headshot M. Bagley
Desmond Bane's headshot D. Bane
Brandon Clarke's headshot B. Clarke
Zach Edey's headshot Z. Edey
Wenyen Gabriel's headshot W. Gabriel
Jay Huff's headshot J. Huff
Jaren Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
GG Jackson's headshot G. Jackson
Yuki Kawamura's headshot Y. Kawamura
Luke Kennard's headshot L. Kennard
John Konchar's headshot J. Konchar
Ja Morant's headshot J. Morant
Maozinha Pereira's headshot M. Pereira
Scotty Pippen's headshot S. Pippen
Zyon Pullin's headshot Z. Pullin
Zavier Simpson's headshot Z. Simpson
Cam Spencer's headshot C. Spencer
Lamar Stevens's headshot L. Stevens
Jaylen Wells's headshot J. Wells
Jack White's headshot J. White
Vince Williams's headshot V. Williams

Comments

Grizzlies Fired Jenkins for Morant’s Benefit

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x