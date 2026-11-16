Grizzlies Unbeaten on the Road as Memphis Faces Struggling Wizards

Staying undefeated away from home has quietly become the defining storyline of the Memphis Grizzlies’ early-season surge. At 9-4 overall and a spotless 6-0 on the road, Memphis visits Capital One Arena on Monday night to face a Washington Wizards team mired in a seven-game losing streak.

For a Grizzlies roster navigating significant backcourt injuries, leaning on balanced scoring and ball movement has kept the offense humming regardless of where they play.

Shorthanded Grizzlies Lean on Depth During Road Tear

Memphis enters Monday’s matchup averaging 120.6 points per game—second-best in the NBA—while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc. That offensive rhythm has held firm even without leading scorer Ty Jerome, who averages 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per contest but remains sidelined with a hip injury alongside fellow guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back).

Instead of stalling, the Grizzlies have spread the workload across their young core. In Saturday’s 129-110 home rout of the Brooklyn Nets, Cedric Coward paced Memphis with 23 points and 12 rebounds, Taylor Hendricks erupted for 22 points off the bench, and Cam Spencer stepped into the starting point guard spot with 17 points and eight assists. Forward Cameron Boozer added 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, continuing an impressive all-around start in which he leads the team at 9.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis will need to monitor its frontcourt availability before tipoff. Center Zach Edey (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (illness), and Quinten Post (concussion protocol) are all listed as questionable, while GG Jackson remains out with a foot injury.

Washington Searches for Answers on Second Night of a Back-to-Back

While Memphis arrives rested and rolling, the Washington Wizards (4-10) are searching for stability after dropping seven straight games since a 4-3 start. Things hit a low point Sunday night at Capital One Arena in a 147-119 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, a game in which Trae Young went scoreless for the first time in 512 career NBA appearances.

Washington’s defense has been at the center of its slide. The Wizards allow 118.0 points per game—24th in the league—and rank 22nd in rebounding at 42.5 boards per outing. Houston exploited both weaknesses on Sunday, outrebounding Washington 55-36 and piling up 64 points in the paint.

There were still individual bright spots for the Wizards. Center Alex Sarr finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, while rookie forward AJ Dybantsa added 16 points and seven boards. Veteran forward Anthony Davis, who leads Washington at 24.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, logged 14 points and eight rebounds against Houston.

Key Matchup Factors in Washington

Washington remains thin in its rotation, with Tre Johnson (back), Tristan Vukcevic (hip), Justin Champagnie (foot), Reece Beekman (shoulder), and Jamir Watkins (ACL) all ruled out. Facing a Memphis squad that ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounding (47.4 per game) and three-pointers made (15.5 per game) presents an immediate test for a Wizards team playing on zero days of rest.

If the Memphis Grizzlies continue moving the ball and winning the battle on the glass, they will have every opportunity to push their road record to 7-0 and extend Washington’s slide to eight.