Memphis Grizzlies Guard Named Sneaky Trade Candidate Ahead of NBA Season

The 2026-27 NBA season is rapidly approaching, but there’s still plenty of time for teams to make moves.

One particular player was recently named as a potential trade candidate for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ty Jerome Named Potential Trade Candidate for Memphis Grizzlies

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome as a sneaky trade candidate given Memphis’ desire to acquire draft capital for a rebuild. Jerome could be an intriguing target for contending teams looking for additional guard depth. “Entering the second season of a three-year, $27.7 million contract he signed with Memphis last offseason, Jerome is owed a very reasonable $9.2 million in 2026-27. He plays a fearless brand of basketball, is an outstanding shooter and has the feistiness that coaches and teammates love,” Swartz wrote. “Assuming he’s 100 percent healthy now, Jerome should be a hot name on the trade market for teams who need a backup point guard who can run an offense or play alongside a floor general as a scoring guard. The defense is suspect, although few players are slowing down Jerome on the other end, either. . . . Some franchise is going to get a bargain if it can swoop in and acquire Jerome from the young Grizzlies, as he’s an immediate plug-and-play rotation option.” There hasn’t necessarily been an indication that the Grizzlies are looking to move Jerome, but they likely would for the right price. For now though, Jerome remains in Memphis, and he has relatively high expectations for the team heading into the season. Ty Jerome Has High Hopes for Grizzlies for 2026-27 NBA Season

External expectations for the Grizzlies aren’t very high heading into the ’26-27 season, but Jerome thinks that the playoffs are a realistic goal for the team.

“The political answer is to get better every day … and see where the chips fall,” Jerome said in a recent interview. “The real answer is we have the playoffs on our mind for sure.”

Making the playoffs in a competitive Western Conference will be a tough task for the Grizzlies, but you can’t fault Jerome for having high hopes. The question is whether Jerome will still be in Memphis by the time the playoffs roll around, or if he will be continuing his career elsewhere at that point in time.