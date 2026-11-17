Zach Edey played good in the Memphis Grizzlies win over the Washington Wizards by a score of 136-120. The Grizzlies trailed for most of the first half but took control in the second half. Zach Edey had his best game of the season so far with 23 points and 10 rebounds. According to StatMuse, this was Edey’s first 20-and-10 game of the season. Edey was also a +20, and the Wizards struggled to stop him.

Zach Edey Shined

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 16: Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

This was a game dominated by the bigs of Memphis. Edey was 10/15 and made all three of his free throws. He also added two blocks and made it difficult for the Wizards to score. His height and weight made it difficult for the opposition on both ends. This was his first 20/10 game, but it is also the type of performance that Memphis will need from him going forward.

He did this against a team that has two good defending bigs who are shot blockers. Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr are known for defense, and Edey made it look like they aren’t. He sticks to what he does best, and that’s his paint presence. In an age where every center wants to shoot threes, Edey sticks to the paint area.

Can He Consistently Play Like This

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 16: Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies blocks a shot attempt by Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Edey is capable of performing this way throughout the season. Memphis, however, is 10-4, showing how deep they are, and they don’t need him to continuously put up numbers like this. When they need him to be big, he usually is, and he can be a problem for other teams. He is too big for most of the league to contain.

Edey had a great game, his first 20+ point and 10+ rebound game of the season. This helped Memphis come back and beat the Wizards. He is a big reason why the Grizzlies are as good as they are right now, and they are exceeding expectations. No one thought they would be this good, but now they sit here at 10-4.