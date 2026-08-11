Bobby Portis Sends Strong Warning to Norman Powell Following Heat Remarks

The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

Due to financial constraints, the Heat were unable to re-sign All-Star guard Norman Powell, who was an unrestricted free agent. Powell moved on and joined the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal.

In an interview with Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Powell opened up about the Giannis trade and how he thought he’d be teaming up with the two-time MVP. He mentioned how adding Portis to the trade prevented the Heat from having the money to bring him back.

Bobby Portis Warns Norman Powell

While Norman Powell was just opening up about the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and what he knew behind the scenes, Bobby Portis didn’t like being name-dropped. Portis wasn’t happy being a “throw-in piece” in one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Portis called out Powell and gave him a stern warning about mentioning his name.

“Yo Norm @npowell2404 , I always respected ya game from a distance. We in the same draft. Shout out to 2015. Only bout 9 of us left but keep my name out your mouth brother. I ain’t no throw in piece. From champ to champ respectfully king. Be blessed brother,” Portis tweeted.

Yo Norm @npowell2404 , I always respected ya game from a distance. We in the same draft. Shout out to 2015. Only bout 9 of us left but keep my name out your mouth brother. I ain’t no throw in piece. From champ to champ respectfully king. Be blessed brother. https://t.co/bjNZ1wu5sC — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 11, 2026

To be fair to Portis, he’s a one-time NBA champion and has been a solid backup big man for the Milwaukee Bucks over the past six seasons. He’s no slouch and would be an important member of the Miami Heat’s rotation next season.

Portis and Powell are part of the 2015 NBA draft, along with players like Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Turner, Devin Booker and Kevon Looney, among others.

Norman Powell’s Response to Bobby Portis

Following Bobby Portis’ tweet, Norman Powell was quick to respond. Powell urged Portis to talk privately while also giving a shout-out to their NBA draft class.

“You my dawg brotha always supporting. You wanna chop it up. Hit my line directly. Class of 2015 still hoopin,” Powell replied.

It will be interesting to see if there’s going to be some animosity between Powell and Portis when the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls play next season. Maybe they will hash it out in private and nothing dramatic happens once they play against each other.

Powell was named an All-Star for the first time last season. He averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Heat.

On the other hand, Portis put up 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 67 games for the woeful Bucks last season. He was one of the lone bright spots for a Milwaukee team struggling without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the majority of the campaign due to injuries.