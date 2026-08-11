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Bobby Portis Sends Strong Warning to Norman Powell Following Heat Remarks

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Bobby Portis
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Bobby Portis #95 of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Kaseya Center on July 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

Due to financial constraints, the Heat were unable to re-sign All-Star guard Norman Powell, who was an unrestricted free agent. Powell moved on and joined the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal.

In an interview with Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Powell opened up about the Giannis trade and how he thought he’d be teaming up with the two-time MVP. He mentioned how adding Portis to the trade prevented the Heat from having the money to bring him back.

Bobby Portis Warns Norman Powell

Bobby Portis

GettyBobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on November 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While Norman Powell was just opening up about the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and what he knew behind the scenes, Bobby Portis didn’t like being name-dropped. Portis wasn’t happy being a “throw-in piece” in one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Portis called out Powell and gave him a stern warning about mentioning his name.

“Yo Norm @npowell2404 , I always respected ya game from a distance. We in the same draft. Shout out to 2015. Only bout 9 of us left but keep my name out your mouth brother. I ain’t no throw in piece. From champ to champ respectfully king. Be blessed brother,” Portis tweeted.

To be fair to Portis, he’s a one-time NBA champion and has been a solid backup big man for the Milwaukee Bucks over the past six seasons. He’s no slouch and would be an important member of the Miami Heat’s rotation next season.

Portis and Powell are part of the 2015 NBA draft, along with players like Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Turner, Devin Booker and Kevon Looney, among others.

Norman Powell’s Response to Bobby Portis

Norman Powell

GettyNorman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Kaseya Center on December 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Following Bobby Portis’ tweet, Norman Powell was quick to respond. Powell urged Portis to talk privately while also giving a shout-out to their NBA draft class.

“You my dawg brotha always supporting. You wanna chop it up. Hit my line directly. Class of 2015 still hoopin,” Powell replied.

It will be interesting to see if there’s going to be some animosity between Powell and Portis when the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls play next season. Maybe they will hash it out in private and nothing dramatic happens once they play against each other.

Powell was named an All-Star for the first time last season. He averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Heat.

On the other hand, Portis put up 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 67 games for the woeful Bucks last season. He was one of the lone bright spots for a Milwaukee team struggling without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the majority of the campaign due to injuries.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Bobby Portis Sends Strong Warning to Norman Powell Following Heat Remarks

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