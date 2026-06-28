Heat Eye Veteran Sharpshooter Amid Norman Powell Uncertainty

The Miami Heat may already be preparing for life after Norman Powell.

With league insiders increasingly expecting Powell to leave South Beach following the blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, another familiar name has emerged as a potential replacement.

According to Miami Herald reporters Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang, veteran shooter Buddy Hield is a player worth monitoring as Miami searches for perimeter shooting ahead of free agency.

The connection comes as Powell’s future with the franchise appears increasingly uncertain because of the Heat’s tightening salary-cap situation.

Buddy Hield Emerges as Potential Heat Target

Jackson and Chiang identified Hield as one of the veterans who could enter Miami’s plans if Powell departs.

“Also keep an eye on Buddy Hield,” they wrote. “Only $3 million of his $9.6 million salary is guaranteed, but the Hawks must make a decision by Thursday, per his contract.”

The Miami Herald reporters added that Hield has previously drawn interest from the Heat and remains one of the NBA’s most accomplished perimeter shooters.

“He’s a career 39.5% three-point shooter,” Jackson and Chiang noted.

The timing is notable.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on June 25 that the Hawks and Hield agreed to push back the guarantee deadline on his contract, giving both sides additional time to evaluate their options.

Of Hield’s $9.7 million salary, only $3 million is fully guaranteed.

That flexibility could ultimately make him available to teams searching for affordable shooting.

Powell’s Uncertain Future Opens New Possibilities

Miami’s interest in Hield comes as Norman Powell’s future remains increasingly uncertain.

Following the Heat’s blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo, HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto reported there is a growing consensus around the league that Powell is unlikely to return because of Miami’s salary-cap constraints.

Scotto also reported that the Chicago Bulls have joined the Detroit Pistons as teams expected to pursue Powell in free agency, adding another potential destination for the veteran All-Star guard and further clouding his future in South Beach.

Powell is coming off the finest season of his career.

The first-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers, providing elite perimeter scoring alongside Bam Adebayo before Antetokounmpo’s arrival reshaped Miami’s payroll.

Replacing that production would not be easy.

Hield Could Fill Miami’s Shooting Void

With Powell expected to attract multiple suitors, Miami appears to be identifying potential contingency plans.

Hield could represent one of the most attainable veteran shooters available this offseason.

The 33-year-old owns a career 39.5% mark from three-point range and has consistently ranked among the league leaders in made three-pointers throughout his career.

Last season, Hield split time between the Warriors and Hawks, averaging 7.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc across 51 games before being traded to Atlanta at the deadline.

His role diminished after the trade.

Hield appeared in just seven regular-season games for the Hawks and made two appearances during their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, totaling 10 points in 13 minutes.

Atlanta’s recent acquisition of Aaron Wiggins, one of the key reserves on Oklahoma City’s 2025 championship team, has further crowded the Hawks’ wing rotation and could make Hield expendable.

Veteran Shooter Fits Heat’s New Core

If Powell departs, Miami will need proven perimeter shooting around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Few available veterans possess Hield’s résumé as a floor spacer.

Although he no longer carries the offensive workload he once did, Hield’s ability to stretch defenses without requiring high usage could make him an appealing complementary addition in Erik Spoelstra’s system.

Whether Atlanta ultimately keeps or moves Hield remains unresolved.

But as the Heat continue navigating the financial ripple effects of landing Antetokounmpo, the veteran sharpshooter has emerged as one of the more logical names to watch should Miami need to replace one of its most productive perimeter scorers.

If Powell ultimately departs for one of his growing list of suitors, Hield could provide Miami with a proven, lower-cost alternative capable of helping preserve the floor spacing around the Heat’s new championship core.