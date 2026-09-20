Heat Reunion Candidate Makes Major Decision on Next NBA Team

Gabe Vincent is willing to wait.

The former Miami Heat playoff standout could have joined the New York Knicks’ crowded training camp competition but passed on that possibility while seeking a more secure opportunity elsewhere, NBA insider Marc Stein reported in The Stein Line.

Vincent’s decision adds context to his prolonged free agency and another layer to the possibility of a Heat reunion.

According to Stein, Vincent had the option to sign with New York and compete for a roster spot. Instead, he elected to wait for a “more sure-fire opportunity.”

The Knicks subsequently signed Bruce Brown, John Konchar, Ochai Agbaji, James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks to Exhibit 9 contracts. New York is expected to keep only one of those five veterans unless it makes another move to reduce salary.

For Vincent, that would have meant entering camp without a clear path to the opening-night roster, let alone a dependable place in the rotation.

Gabe Vincent Remains Interested in Heat Reunion

Vincent’s patience could keep Miami in the picture.

The 30-year-old guard would welcome a return to the Heat, although Miami has not made him an offer, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson previously reported. The Heat could invite Vincent to camp on a non-guaranteed contract without sacrificing the flexibility attached to their open 15th standard roster spot.

Miami has 18 players under contract and can carry as many as 21 during training camp. Center Nick Richards received a non-guaranteed deal, but the hard-capped Heat otherwise appear content to preserve an opening in case a more consequential option becomes available.

That stance leaves Vincent in an awkward position. He wants a legitimate opportunity, while Miami is waiting to see whether something better develops.

A camp invitation would allow Vincent to compete with Drew Smith for a reserve role. It would not require the Heat to fill their final standard roster position before opening night.

Vincent Still Carries Playoff Equity in Miami

Vincent’s best NBA work came under Erik Spoelstra.

After entering the league as an undrafted guard, he developed into a trusted member of two Heat teams that reached the NBA Finals. Vincent averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.8% from 3-point range during Miami’s run to the 2023 Finals.

His three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers did not unfold as planned. Injuries disrupted his first season, and the Lakers eventually traded him to the Atlanta Hawks with a second-round pick for Luke Kennard in February. Vincent became an unrestricted free agent when the contract expired this summer.

A return to Miami would offer familiarity, but that alone may not satisfy what Vincent is seeking.

He has already declined one uncertain camp battle. Unless the Heat can present a clearer route to meaningful minutes, their mutual history may not be enough to bring him back.

Vincent remains available, but his Knicks decision sends a clear message: He is not merely looking for another uniform. He is waiting for a team ready to offer him a real role.