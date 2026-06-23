Heat Face New Competition for Norman Powell After Giannis Blockbuster Trade

The Miami Heat finally landed Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Keeping one of their most important supporting pieces may prove to be the next challenge.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Detroit Pistons intend to pursue unrestricted free agent Norman Powell this offseason, creating immediate competition for Miami after its blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

The timing could hardly be worse for the Heat.

Miami surrendered Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis in the deal with Milwaukee, leaving Powell’s shooting and shot creation even more valuable to a roster now built around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Stein and Fischer reported that moving so many contributors “heightens the need for Miami to find a way to hold onto unrestricted free agent-to-be Norman Powell.”

They also acknowledged that accomplishing that goal “will be complicated.”

Powell Suddenly Becomes Essential Piece Around Giannis

No player on Miami’s roster may have seen his importance increase more dramatically than Powell.

The veteran guard is coming off the finest season of his career, averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 made three-pointers while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc in 58 games during the 2025-26 season.

The production earned Powell his first All-Star selection.

Assuming he returns, Powell projects as Miami’s third offensive option behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo while serving as the roster’s premier perimeter scorer and floor spacer.

That skill set has become even more critical after the departure of Herro, one of the team’s primary creators and shooters.

The Heat’s projected starting lineup of Davion Mitchell, Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo suddenly looks capable of competing with anyone in the Eastern Conference.

Without Powell, however, the offense would face serious questions regarding spacing, secondary playmaking and perimeter scoring.

Heat’s Financial Flexibility Has Become Complicated

Retaining Powell may not be straightforward.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan recently reported that Miami is now hard-capped at the first apron after using the expanded 125% trade exception mechanism to acquire Antetokounmpo.

According to Gozlan, the Heat have approximately $18.1 million in first-apron space remaining to fill four roster spots.

The Heat possess Powell’s Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. Yet doing so could require additional financial maneuvering to preserve flexibility elsewhere on the roster.

That reality appears to have caught Detroit’s attention.

Pistons Have Identified Powell as Offseason Target

According to Stein and Fischer, the Pistons intend to add Powell to an offseason wish list that already includes Herro, Coby White, Isaiah Joe and more ambitious targets such as Trey Murphy III, Kyrie Irving and Austin Reaves.

The interest makes sense.

Detroit is seeking additional shooting and playmaking around All-Star guard Cade Cunningham after taking a significant step forward this season.

Powell checks both boxes.

The veteran has evolved into one of the league’s more efficient scorers and remains one of basketball’s better movement shooters, capable of thriving both on and off the ball.

Pistons lead executive Trajan Langdon has publicly vowed to explore every avenue to improve the roster through trades and free agency.

Powell now appears firmly on that radar.

The Heat’s blockbuster pursuit of Antetokounmpo has already transformed the Eastern Conference.

The next challenge may be ensuring one of the key players needed to maximize the Giannis era does not end up strengthening one of Miami’s emerging conference rivals instead.