Heat Lose Veteran Wing to Eastern Conference Rival After Late Free-Agent Pursuit

The Miami Heat spent recent days weighing whether John Konchar made sense as one more veteran piece for their roster.

They will not get the chance to find out.

Konchar agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg told ESPN’s Shams Charania, ending a late free-agent pursuit that included Miami and several other Eastern Conference teams.

For the Heat, the miss is notable less because Konchar was projected as a major rotation addition and more because he fit the mold of a low-maintenance role player Miami has traditionally valued: experienced, positionally versatile and comfortable contributing without needing the ball.

Miami had discussed making an offer to Konchar, according to the Miami Herald, but guaranteed money was believed to be part of the decision. Instead, the 30-year-old chose a defending champion with an already crowded perimeter rotation.

Heat Lose Out on Low-Usage Veteran

Konchar spent most of his first seven NBA seasons with Memphis before landing in Utah last season.

He averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26 games with the Jazz, including seven starts. Those numbers were modest, but they also reflected the traits that made him intriguing to Miami.

At 6-foot-5, Konchar rebounds well for a guard, moves the ball quickly and can defend across multiple perimeter spots. He also has enough experience to handle irregular minutes without requiring a defined offensive role.

That type of player can matter over an 82-game season, particularly for a Heat team that continues to value lineup flexibility.

Konchar also produced two triple-doubles late last season, flashes that reinforced his ability to impact games without functioning as a primary scorer.

Knicks Win the Late Free-Agent Battle

Miami was not alone in tracking Konchar.

The Knicks, Magic and Raptors were also linked to him before New York ultimately secured his commitment.

For the Knicks, the signing is another depth move around a championship core built around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Konchar joins a perimeter group that already includes Jose Alvarado, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.

That makes the decision interesting from Konchar’s perspective.

His pathway to consistent minutes may have been clearer elsewhere, including Miami. But New York offered something the Heat could not match last season: a championship roster and the opportunity to compete for another title.

Heat Still Have Roster Decisions to Make

Missing on Konchar does not create an urgent problem for Miami.

The Heat still have flexibility with their final standard roster spot and can continue evaluating options before training camp.

But Konchar’s decision does remove one of the more experienced low-cost wings available this late in the offseason.

Miami’s interest suggested the front office still sees value in adding another defensive-minded connector rather than simply chasing scoring.

That search now continues without Konchar.

For the Heat, the question is whether the next available option offers the same blend of versatility, experience and willingness to accept a supporting role — or whether Miami decides to preserve flexibility and wait for a better opportunity closer to the season.