Heat Get Encouraging Klay Thompson Sign Amid Mavericks Standoff

Klay Thompson did not name the Miami Heat when discussing what he wants from the final stage of his NBA career.

He did not have to. His description sounded a lot like the opportunity Miami has spent the summer trying to offer him.

“I want to compete for a championship, not necessarily win one, but just like have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said during a Twitch stream with PlaqueBoyMax. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run. Whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”

That objective neatly fits a Heat roster now built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Miami has the star power and defensive backbone to envision a long playoff run. What it still needs is more shooting around its two frontcourt anchors.

Thompson, even at 36, provides exactly that.

Heat Offers Win-Now Role Thompson Wants

Thompson averaged a career-low 11.7 points last season, but his most important skill endured. He made 202 3-pointers and converted 38.3% of his attempts from behind the arc while playing only 21.7 minutes per game.

Miami has preserved approximately $6.5 million of its midlevel exception for a possible run at Thompson if he becomes a free agent. The Heat has 12 players on standard contracts and needs two more to reach the regular-season minimum of 14, but it has resisted spending that money elsewhere.

Bradley Beal’s decision to return to the Los Angeles Clippers removed one alternative. Miami also spoke with DeMar DeRozan’s representatives, according to Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, but Thompson remained the preference.

Thompson’s latest comments help explain why the Heat remains willing to wait. Miami can offer a meaningful role on a contender, spacing opportunities created by Antetokounmpo’s rim pressure and the institutional expectation of playing deep into the spring.

The obstacle remains Dallas.

Mavericks Have Little Incentive to Grant Buyout

The Mavericks are moving into a new era after finishing 26-56 and missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg is now the franchise centerpiece, and former Michigan coach Dusty May was hired to oversee a younger roster.

Thompson’s timeline no longer naturally matches that reset. His $17.5 million expiring contract, however, still carries value.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Dallas wants to retain Thompson as a trade asset rather than buy him out and allow him to leave without compensation. Interest from Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and potentially other contenders has only reinforced the Mavericks’ belief that a market exists.

That leaves the Heat facing an uncomfortable choice. Miami can continue waiting and hope Dallas softens its stance closer to training camp or the trade deadline. It can also pursue a trade, with Nikola Jovic providing a rough salary match, though surrendering a 23-year-old rotation player for an aging shooter carries a different cost.

Thompson has now clarified what he wants. The Heat can supply it.

Getting him out of Dallas remains the harder part.